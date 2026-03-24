They won’t get the fame they dreamed of, so here’s what The Bachelorette finalists are up to now

The Bachelorette finalists aren’t getting the newfound fame they were expecting, so Shane, Lew and Doug are now sharing their anger on social media. ABC decided to cancel the 2026 season with Taylor Frankie Paul as the lead following domestic abuse allegations.

Shane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Parton (@shane_parton)

Shane Parton has been trying to break a Guinness World Record, and after going to a posh dinner over the weekend, wrote, “…at least I got to see some type of show this weekend… 😔.” He was part of the final two men and is from Atlanta. He lost out to Doug.

Lew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lew Evans (@lewevanss)

Lew Evans, 32, was part of the final three men, and is from Salt Lake City, Utah, so he lived in the same hometown as Taylor! Sadly though, he was eliminated after the overnights dates, and was officially the guy to place third on The Bachelorette.

Anyway, he’s now been staying busy by playing sports (mainly basketball), and even joked that he’s been “waiting all day for Sunday night” following the cancelled season. He’s actually a former Mormon, so Lew and Taylor likely bonded over that experience.

Doug

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)

Doug has been branded the perfect fiancé for Taylor, as he’s been dancing to trends just like she does on MomTok. Anyway, they reportedly broke up a month after getting engaged, and since then, Doug has been singing softly into his guitar – and dancing!

He still works as an ocean lifeguard, trainer and musician, and has kept the show in his bio. Awkwardly, some are saying he looks like Taylor’s ex Dakota Mortensen’s doppelgänger, but amid all the chaos, Doug has been resting and recovering, and taking care of himself.

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