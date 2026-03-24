Bachelorette men potentially suing Taylor Frankie Paul, but she’s lawyering up for another reason

Reality TV truly never takes a day off, and Taylor Frankie Paul is now sitting at the centre of one of the messiest franchise shake-ups in recent memory.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives breakout was meant to front season 22 of The Bachelorette, but instead of a glossy premiere rollout, the conversation has flipped to legal rumours, network panic and a whole lot of “wait, what now?”

ABC pulled the already filmed season just days before it was due to launch, after a newly released 2023 video reignited scrutiny around Taylor’s past and her history with ex Dakota Mortensen.

The network said in a statement: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

The Bachelorette men are rumoured to be suing

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At the moment, the keyword is rumoured.

There is chatter around the men from Taylor Frankie Paul’s shelved season, exploring legal options after the show’s dramatic cancellation.

Page Six reported that entertainment lawyer Ashlee Difuntorum believes ABC would have a stronger shot pursuing issues through contract language or against producers than any contestant-driven case against Taylor herself, and the same report said a source claimed ABC had no current plans to sue Taylor or claw back her pay.

What does seem clearer is that some contestants feel blindsided. PEOPLE reported that men from Paul’s season felt “betrayed” amid the fallout.

TMZ suggests that at least five contestants have considered legal action, but against ABC and Warner Bros, not Taylor Frankie Paul herself.

The franchise chaos is real right now. ABC cancelled the season just three days before its planned premiere, calling out a newly surfaced 2023 video tied to Paul and saying its focus was on supporting the family.

AP noted the move was unprecedented for an already filmed season of The Bachelorette.

Cosmopolitan has also said the contestants were told their contracts with ABC would remain in place for a year, which only adds to the frustration for men who signed up for one reality TV outcome and got a completely different one.

Why is Taylor Frankie Paul said to be lawyering up?

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Taylor Frankie Paul is reportedly not lawyering up because the contestants are coming for her.

But, there’s another theory that she may be preparing to explore action against the show and or network side of things after her season was scrapped.

Page Six’s reporting argues that if the network already knew the underlying facts when it cast her, that could weaken any effort to paint the cancellation as newly triggered by information they had never seen before.

The wider backdrop is serious. People and AP both reported that Paul was arrested in 2023 following an altercation with Dakota Mortensen, and that she later entered a plea arrangement tied to assault-related charges, while other counts were dismissed or could be dismissed if she complies with conditions.

More recently, Draper police confirmed an open domestic assault investigation involving both Paul and Mortensen, with allegations made in both directions. Mortensen has also sought a protective order, and PEOPLE reported that a hearing was set for April 7.

Taylor Frankie Paul has now released a statement in response to the leaked video of her throwing the stools, with her rep telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.

“Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

Dakota has also released his own statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying: “His number one priority here is protecting [their 2-year-old son], Ever. He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor. It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.

“He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away. He’s never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side. He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realizes with the severity of everything now that he just can’t do that.”

ABC did not respond to Reality Shrine’s request for comment. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.