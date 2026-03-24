All the cosmetic filler the Age of Attraction cast ‘get’, including Andrew’s ‘over-Botoxing’

A cosmetics injector is having her say on rumours that the Age of Attraction cast all underwent filler and Botox before coming on the show, from Andrew to Leah. They all had to hide their ages until they made the big reveal in the promise room, and it was shocking.

Marlee Bruno M.M.S., PA-C of founder of Mind Body & Soul Medical and Master Injector, told Reality Shrine: “Look, the biggest thing people are catching on Age of Attraction is that you can’t just inject your way out of an age gap. Botox and fillers are aesthetic tools.”

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“Take Andrew, for example. He’s 38, but the internet thinks he looks 50 because of what seems like over-Botoxing on his forehead. When you knock out every line of expression, you lose your spark. In HD, that lack of movement reads as heavy and static,” she said.

We all saw the moment when Libby’s friend, Nina, shared her opinion that Andrew needs Botox. Savage. He’s since touched on the rumours of them getting Botox, and recently said on Viall Files: “God forbid a guy has a good skincare routine.” Right.

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Marlee added: “Then you have Vanessa and Leah, who are gorgeous but appear older than they actually are. This is the ‘Filler Fatigue’ we’re seeing nowadays. If you add volume to the cheeks and lips too early or too heavily, it matures the face. It creates a ‘set’ look.”

As for Jorge, he’s actually credited for looking a lot longer than he really is. “Jorge is the opposite. He’s 60, but people were placing him in his 40s because his mid-face volume is holding up. But the second he turns profile, the neck and skin laxity tell the truth,” she said.

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