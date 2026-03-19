Vanelle shares the unseen real reason she left Jorge on Age of Attraction

Vanelle has opened up about the unseen real reason she left Jorge on Age of Attraction. It all came down to an off-screen altercation, in which Jorge has shared that he “will always protect a Black woman,” but she felt the whole thing was handled incorrectly.

A “crazy guy who appeared to be homeless or on drugs” came up to them in the street, which wasn’t filmed, as he had seen them walking from afar, before screaming at them. Vanelle ended up breaking up with Jorge afterwards, as she felt he didn’t need to react at all.

Vanelle admitted, “I felt uncomfortable in that situation, and I just felt like it could have been handled differently.” Now, she’s told Viall Files more details about what really happened, revealing that, after Jorge said something back, the man came up to them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanelle 🌹 (@vanellesandra_)

She said, “I understood Jorge was trying to defend me as best as he could, but he didn’t need to do all those alpha posturing towards someone who never even attacked me in the first place. I was angry because Jorge was doing a screaming match with a stranger.”

“I’m not used to guys I date wanting to get in a fight. In my mind, I’m like, you’re very grown. You’re grown. Like, there’s, you know, like, and the way I was trying to explain to him is like there was a way that, you could have diffused the situation,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Sanchez (@attorneyjorge) Vanelle continued: “The guy could have had a gun or could have had a knife, could have came out and stabbed us or whatever it is. It could have been diffused. You could have ignored him and just like kept walking. There’s so many different routes we could have taken.”

“And I said that to him and I think it triggered Jorge because it made it it came off as if I was trying to tell him like how to behave or like what to do um as a man, right? Um and in that moment, I think he was also just trying to protect me,” Vanelle explained.

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