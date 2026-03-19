She’s the oldest female cast member on Age of Attraction, so let’s meet Theresa DeMaria

If Theresa DeMaria made you pause Age of Attraction and immediately start trying to find out every last thing about her, same.

She’s giving iconic, and there’s something about her that feels very reality TV perfect. Theresa comes off as polished, confident, slightly mysterious, and totally aware of who she is.

At 54, Theresa is the oldest female single in the season one lineup, but she’s also one of the women who seems least bothered by the number attached to her age…

Theresa’s super glam career

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Before Age of Attraction, Theresa was already building a very fashion-forward life off-screen.

Netflix lists her as a stylist, and her public Instagram bio backs that up, describing her as a “Fashion Editor and Stylist.

Her socials also show regular styling work tied to regional lifestyle titles, including Sheridan Road, Hinsdale Living, Forest & Bluff, and The North Shore Weekend, so this is very much not a random “influencer says she works in fashion” situation.

She’s great vibes

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Theresa’s Netflix cast bio is basically a mission statement. It says she believes age is “defined by your energy,” which feels like the best possible summary of her entire on-screen presence.

Netflix also says she’s a yoga teacher, model, and former semi-professional baseball player alongside her styling work, which honestly explains a lot about why she gives off such strong main-character energy.

So, that’s probably why she stood out so quickly. She doesn’t present herself as someone apologising for dating in her fifties. She presents herself like a woman who knows exactly what she brings to the table and expects the same back.

Her relationship with John

Of course, the real reason everyone is talking about Theresa is John.

Netflix says Theresa is 54 and John is 27, which gives them a 27-year age gap, one of the most dramatic connections in the experiment.

Their status update on Tudum lists them as still together as of March 18, with Netflix noting that Theresa had real concerns about how her family would react to her dating someone so much younger.

She’s also a mom

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One of the trickiest parts of Theresa’s story is that she isn’t dating in a vacuum. She has a whole real life like everyone else.

She has three children, aged 29, 25 and 22, meaning one of them is older than John.

During Age of Attraction, Theresa worried about her kids’ reactions before introducing John into that part of her life.

She’s balancing romance, family, image, and the reality of starting something new in a very public way. That’s a lot, and it’s exactly why she’s become one of the most watchable women on the show!

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