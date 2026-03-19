Here’s the whopping seven figure amount Taylor Frankie Paul got paid for The Bachelorette

Taylor Frankie Paul is already rich enough as it is, but how much does The Bachelorette actually get paid for the show? Let’s find out!

How much have previous cast members on The Bachelorette been paid?

During an appearance on the Trading Secrets podcast in 2025, season 19 Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia revealed that aside from Emily Maynard, that all of the leads had made around $110k to $120k.

She explained “When they sent me the contract, they told me, they were like, ‘Well, this is the rate. We’ve only negotiated with one person, which was Emily Maynard, and she got the highest and we haven’t negotiated since. This is the contract.’”

She continued: “I just didn’t think they wanted me that bad. So I just signed it to sign it just because, why would I not take the opportunity? I just didn’t think it was mine to argue with.”

Jason Tartick also confirmed during his podcast that he, Colton and Blake were all offered $100k to be The Bachelor.

However, according to reports the most a Bachelorette has ever been paid is $250k, with Emily Maynard negotiating her contract with ABC.

A source told In Touch at the time that “the producers have completely changed the format this season in order to meet Emily’s demands.”

How much will Taylor Frankie Paul have been paid for The Bachelorette?

As ABC actively sought out Taylor Frankie Paul for the new season of The Bachelorette, it’s been theorised that she’ll have been offered a similar contract to Emily. As such she could be getting paid upwards of $250k for the six to eight weeks of filming she did.

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