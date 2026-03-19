Who is Joseph Truman Hutchins, and how was he involved in delaying Josh Duggar’s arrest?

He was released from prison in 2020

Former 19 Kids and Counting star Joseph Duggar has been accused of molesting a nine year old according to reports. His brother Josh Duggar was jailed in 2022 for child pornography, but how does Joseph Truman Hutchins fit into it all?

In 2005, a former Arkansas state trooper Joseph Truman Hutchens is believed to have spoken to Josh Duggar after he allegedly assaulted underage females.

Jim Bob Duggar told the police that Joseph Truman gave Josh a “very stern talk” about what would happen if he “continued such behaviour.”

However, according to the report the state trooper claimed that there was “nothing else to do” and did not report what Josh had told him.

The investigating officer at the Arkansas State Police said at the time: “I can’t comment or discuss [this case] because of the sensitive nature and because it involved a juvenile.”

In 2007, Joseph Truman Hutchens was then convicted and sentenced himself on child pornography charges, but was released on parole in 2010. According to The US Sun, he was then released from jail in 2022.

Josh Duggar was then arrested in 2021 on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography, and on May 25th, 2022, he was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

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