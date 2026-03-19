Has ABC cancelled The Bachelorette amid Taylor Frankie Paul controversy?

There are calls for it not to air

The new season of The Bachelorette hasn’t even started yet, and already it’s under a huge amount of criticism so has ABC cancelled it amid the Taylor Frankie Paul drama?

In case you need a quick refresher, Taylor Frankie Paul is currently involved in drama with her ex, Dakota, with filming for Mormon Wives paused because of it.

She allegedly called him 150 times in just 90 minutes, amongst other allegations.

Taylor Frankie Paul has since responded to the controversy, telling People: “Honestly, just like, my heart hurts to see it, to go through it, especially at this time. Just the timing is hard, and it’s a big deal. I feel like every premiere that I’ve experienced, I’ve never enjoyed fully, so this is another one… it’s extremely hard, and it took everything to get me here today.

”It’s just heavy. It’s a heavy time, and it’s unfortunate. I’m struggling for sure, but also at the same time I feel like if I don’t show up, then I’m just giving these opportunities away and not enjoying what we’ve worked on and something super exciting that’s coming. I just feel like it was the right thing to do… show up even though it’s hard.”

So has ABC cancelled The Bachelorette?

Despite everything that’s going on with Taylor Frankie Paul, so far it appears that ABC has not cancelled season 22 of The Bachelorette, and it will continue to air on March 22nd.

On March 17th, ANC shared a new promotional teaser for the season which would signify it will be going ahead.

However, according to a source from People, some of the men from the current season are less than happy about the events surrounding the show, and are “losing their minds.”

The source claims: “They’re extremely disappointed. They felt betrayed when they found this out because they all went into this to genuinely get to know Taylor. However, another insider claimed that Taylor is “on great terms with the men from The Bachelorette.”

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