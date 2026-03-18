A lengthy timeline of the insane drama between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives apparently had to be put on pause because of a huge argument between exes Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen. Taylor has just wrapped up filming The Bachelorette, and some of the men on there are sharing their disappointment.

Cheating rumours are where the drama began

The drama started when a rumour that Dakota had cheated on Taylor circulated, which he has denied. Dakota savagely started texting another woman while he was in a relationship with Taylor, and people are speculating it’s her mum’s friend Liann May, Taylor’s mum.

Screenshots have now gone viral where Taylor openly spoke about someone she knew who had betrayed her. Group photos of Taylor’s mum showed a skull emoji over a mystery woman’s face, and people are now convinced she’s the lady Dakota was messaging.

While it has already been made public knowledge that Dakota and Shinia were apparently hooking up, according to Taylor, it’s been teased that, in season three, it’ll come out regarding who he was messaging, and it all matches up with when they filmed season two.

The lady in question has deleted her socials, but she is divorced and appeared on Liann’s podcast episode, Dating After A Divorce. There’s wild rumours that Dakota got the lady in question, who is believed to be 50 years old, pregnant, but that’s not been confirmed.

She apparently called Dakota 150 times

Reality Steve posted a picture of what he claims is Dakota’s phone, saying that his roommate sent the picture to him. The photo seems to show that in January Taylor Frankie Paul called Dakota 150 times in 90 minutes, which he claims to have been verified.

Reality Steve claimed: “This is a screenshot of Dakota’s phone from this January, sent to me by his roommate Crue. This was a month AFTER Bachelorette filming completed, but shows Taylor crashing out one night and calling Dakota over 150 times in 90 minutes.”

They argued on set of Mormon Wives

According to TMZ, sources claimed that production had to be shut down after Taylor and Dakota got into a fight so bad that filming had to be stopped entirely. However, a paralegal is claiming that Taylor has been continuously compliant with all legal requirements.

She was in bed with Dakota before The Bachelorette

A year on since splitting from Dakota Mortensen, the trailer also shows her in bed with him just weeks before The Bachelorette. She said: “I think it was still in the same cycle that I’ve been in for a while now, and it’s been really hard to get out and remove myself from that.”

A domestic abuse case is now open

Taylor’s relationship with Dakota remained messy after filming, and Entertainment Weekly says production on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been paused amid a new domestic violence investigation involving the pair.

Police confirmed an open investigation, per PEOPLE. The report reads: “A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed that there is an open domestic assault investigation regarding Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.”

“The spokesperson confirmed allegations have been made in both directions and contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th. The spokesperson declined to share more amid the ongoing investigation.”

Neither ABC nor Hulu had publicly commented on Taylor’s status at the time of reporting.

Taylor breaks silence on the drama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Following reports of Mormon Wives filming coming to a halt, she told US Weekly: “There’s more to the context to everything and it’s unfortunate. It’s been hard, it sucks to be in this position. The mother I am, that is something I will always stand my ground on.”

She added: “I believe I am a good mother and I have always treated my kids very well. So the headlines out right now are very hard to see because that’s not the truth of it. I have always treated my children with respect and I’ve never touched them. So it’s been really hard.”

Taylor noted that it took “everything” in her to even show up for Tuesday’s event amid the ongoing allegations, calling it “unfortunate” timing. “It’s another premiere that’s been taken away from me,” she added. “I’ve never enjoyed a premiere for any one of my shows.”

Cinnabon cuts ties with Taylor

Cinnabon has cut brand deal ties with Taylor, saying she “no longer aligns with their values.” The brand had two limited edition releases coming out with her as part of her being on The Bachelorette, and confirmed the current allegations led them to reassess the deal.

Bachelorette men ‘feel let down’ over drama

The men that Taylor met on The Bachelorette have revealed they “feel let down” over the recent chaos. They were already “concerned” about her being attracted to toxic relationships, she claimed to US Weekly, and apparently their previous “non-judgement” is gone.

A source told US Weekly: “The men on The Bachelorette have been rallying around each other in solidarity and feel extremely upset and let down by Taylor and the situation,” after Taylor said they were “very receptive and nonjudgmental and open-minded” about her past.

Dakota is ‘hurt’ by the fallout with Taylor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Mortensen (@dakota_mortensen)

Dakota is struggling following the argument with Taylor. “He’s feeling hurt and disappointed by how everything unfolded when she came back to Utah,” a source told US Weekly, saying he “really wanted to give her space to have her moment” before The Bachelorette.

“His number one priority is protecting [their son], Ever,” a rep for Dakota told Entertainment Weekly. “He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor.”

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