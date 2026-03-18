‘A broken man who needs help’: Brittany’s dad rips into Devonta after Love Is Blind

If there’s one thing the Love Is Blind fandom knows, it’s that the drama never really ends at the altar.

Just when it seemed like Brittany Wicker and Devonta Anderson’s messy post-show fallout had already delivered enough jaw-dropping moments, Brittany’s dad stepped back into the chat, and let’s just say he did not come to play.

After making his feelings known at the season 10 reunion, he’s now gone even harder in a TikTok that’s making the rounds online.

Britanny’s dad said his piece at the reunion

Brittany and Devonta’s relationship was already one of the more complicated storylines of Love Is Blind season 10.

The Ohio pair got engaged in the pods, but in the end, they decided not to get married.

What made the breakup sting even more was Brittany’s account of what happened afterwards. She said Devonta gave her the impression they were still engaged and potentially working toward a future together, only to later admit the engagement was over and then disappear from communication. That then became a huge talking point at the reunion.

At that reunion, Brittany’s father made it clear he was unimpressed with how Devonta handled everything. In his own post-reunion comments, Devonta told Entertainment Weekly that he wished he had communicated differently and more clearly, which at least confirms there was real damage done in how the breakup played out.

What also turned up the heat was Devonta’s reunion bombshell. He revealed he is now engaged to another woman and expecting a baby.

Brittany and her dad learned that news at the reunion, adding another uncomfortable twist to an already tense sit-down. So when her dad spoke up onstage, it did not read like random overprotective-parent energy; it felt like a response to a very public pattern of hurt and confusion.

And, it turns out he wasn’t finished there…

Now, he’s tearing into Devonta even more

If the reunion was Brittany’s dad keeping it classy-but-firm, the TikTok is him taking the gloves all the way off.

In a TikTok post, Daryl Wicker calls Devonta “a broken man,” says his “line of normal is moved,” and argues that Devonta needs counselling and “some help.”

The overall message is blunt… Brittany’s dad believes Devonta’s behaviour goes deeper than one bad breakup and reflects bigger personal issues.

He basically appears like he’s done being diplomatic and said: “What do I think about Devonta? I think he is a broken man. I think he has a lot of issues that come from not having a father in your life to give you some quality wisdom.

“I think his line of normal is moved. When your line of normal is moved and lying is ok you’re normal is lying, which is too bad because I really believed he could be a good man. I think he still could be a good man, but he needs to learn how to make some better choices and actually care about other people more than himself.

He added: “…and get some danggone help. Bro, get some help. Get some counselling because you’re not ok. That’s what I think about Devonta, he’s not ok. No.”

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