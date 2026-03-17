Devonta releases public statement in defense of his new fiancée and baby after Love Is Blind

Devonta has released a lengthy statement defending himself after Love Is Blind, alongside addressing criticism about his fiancée and baby.

He addressed the narrative that he ‘led Brittany on’

Taking to Instagram, Devonta first addressed how “wild” it is that there are so many “miserable” people who are “upset” that he “chose not to stay in a relationship that wasn’t right for me.”

He continued: “The narrative that I ‘led Brittany on’ is just that, a narrative. She’s a grown woman who could’ve left at any point, what you saw was me being real instead of forcing a marriage just to satisfy people watching from their couches.”

He admitted he wouldn’t have approached Brittany on the outside

Devonta then admitted that whilst Brittany wasn’t his “usual type” and not someone he would have “approached in real life” that he doesn’t have a specific “type”, and explained that Love Is Blind didn’t show every conversation.

He wrote: “At the reunion, there was even a clip of her asking if I had dated a woman of color, I answered honestly, but like a lot of things, the full context wasn’t shown. The people in that room saw it, and that’s enough for me.

“What I’m not going to do is let podcasters and internet commentators create a false narrative. Not one of them has reached out for a real conversation, that should tell you everything, they don’t want truth, they want attention, and too many people online feed into drama and half stories.”

He set the record straight on why the pair didn’t work

Devonta added: “The reality is simple, Brittany and I didn’t work because what she needed and what I needed were fundamentally different.

“I’m at a point in my life where I’m no longer willing to lose myself trying to force something that clearly doesn’t fit. I want something natural, steady, and easy, where two lives align, not something that constantly has to be managed.

“There were repeated moments of insecurity, constant comparisons to my past, and shifting expectations that made it clear we weren’t on the same page. Even boundaries she set were later turned into criticisms, and that kind of inconsistency isn’t something I’m willing to build a future on, that’s just me being honest.

“At the end of the day, I came into this experience open, I grew from it, and I learned to be more direct and to stop sacrificing my peace to keep others comfortable.”

Devonta addressed those speaking about his new relationship

Devonta publicly revealed his new fiancée after Love Is Blind this week, and he also defended both her and their baby from uncalled for backlash.

“And to the people speaking on my current relationship, mocking my partner, and even bringing up our future child, that’s just sad. We as humans need to do better about judging people we’ve never met or had a real conversation with.

“I am happy, I am in love, and I can’t wait to meet our baby. Have a blessed day. And for the people saying I downgraded, that’s crazy, because clearly you haven’t seen her, she is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen walk this planet, and what makes her even more beautiful is her heart and how she speaks about others in rooms they aren’t in.

“I love you baby, and no one could ever convince me otherwise. A diamond doesn’t need to remind anyone it’s a diamond, it just shines. I’m glad the journey led me to you.”

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