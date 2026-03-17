Mormon Wives’ Demi finally responds to rumours she met Bret when she was nine and he was 25

Mormon Wives’ Demi and her husband Bret have a whopping 16 year age gap between them, and now she’s addressed rumours they met when she was nine and he was her babysitter.

It seems like Demi accidentally started the rumour in 2023 herself on TikTok, as she posted: “I knew him through a family friend growing up, but he was so much older than me, so when I was nine years old, he was married to his first wife and having babies. I was very aware of his existence. I thought he was so cute, like an innocent little girl crush.”

The timeline was then reportedly established that Demi and Bret first met when she was nine and he was her babysitter, with the Mormon Wives star addressing all the rumours during an appearance on the I Do podcast.

This timeline went on to be reported by People, which helped it go viral earlier this year. Somehow, the idea that Bret was Demi’s babysitter around this time got thrown into the rumor mill as well, but Demi shut it all down during her March 15 appearance on the I Do, Part 2 podcast.

She clarified: “We did not know each other when I was nine years old. I met Bret when I was 21 years old at our good family friend’s funeral. I’m kind of to blame for that rumour. Because it was the satire time of TikTok where people are just going after our age gap relationship. So then we just play into it.”

She explained that she didn’t expect her comment to get so out of hand, saying: “And then he was my babysitter and then he was best friends with my parents. The thing just keeps getting spun and spun. So I take full responsibility for starting that whole thing.”

She added: “It’s my job to clear it up. We met when I was a beyond legal adult and we both were married to different people. It was not at all what people are saying on the internet. … It’s so wild to think about because there’s so many connections [between us] but I genuinely never met Bret until that funeral.”

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