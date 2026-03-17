Wait, Alex was doing the Matrix triangle symbol at the Love Is Blind reunion, so what is it?

Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere is the documentary everyone’s talking about on Netflix. So when I learned about the manosphere symbol that people keep doing with their hands, I quickly remembered Alex had done the same one at the Love Is Blind reunion.

While Alex sat to the right of Chris, who has come under fire for his comments about the bodies of Pilates girls and for following controversial accounts, it became pretty ironic that he was, whether consciously or not, doing the classic manosphere hand symbol.

It’s referred to as the Matrix triangle symbol and is known to show “endorsement for controversial people”. The likes of Andrew Tate often give speeches while doing the hand symbol, and it is believed to be a symbolic gesture to have the power to produce joy.

With our hands defining our karma and our fingers being the power points, it’s said that performing a mudra like the hand gesture provides a link between individual Pranic force and universal cosmic energy. Andrew Tate’s father, Emory, was known to use it often.

Apparently, he used the Matrix symbol as a personal ‘power-up’ before taking part in international chess matches, but others say it’s linked to the Illuminati. Andrew Tate has denied this connection, but now people like Alex are making the hand gesture.

This has been noticed just as a random account Alex has just began following was rumoured as his new business venture. The alleged business page is called @onlyfundsforex and has a measly eight followers so far. Obviously, it’s got day trading written all over it.

Guess who are two of those eight followers? Obviously, his co-stars Chris and Steven, as well as footballer, Bay Kurtz. The name is a play on words, using OnlyFans as inspiration, and already the page is getting labelled as being part of the “get rich quick manosphere”.

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