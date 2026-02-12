Love Is Blind’s Steven sues woman accusing him of sexual assault as he denies all claims

He claims he was advised by production staff to delete any messages between them

Love Is Blind cast member Steven Sunday has filed a lawsuit against the woman who is accusing him of sexual assault.

He filed the lawsuit on February 10th in Franklin County Common Court Pleas, according to The Columbus Dispatch, and reportedly claims in the lawsuit that he’s been suspended from his insurance agency job as a result of her online posts.

The woman, Elisha Watts, initially made her claims against him public on January 27th, following the initial cast reveal of the season 10 cast of Love Is Blind.

In her posts she claims that Steven sexually assaulted her in May 2025 following the filming of the show, and recorded her without her consent. She adds that they were then made visible on social media accounts.

Steven says Elisha’s allegations against him are “unequivocally false.” In her public post, Elisha says she didn’t file a report against Steven Sunday at the time and decided to speak out following the cast reveal for Love is Blind.

According to The Dispatch the lawsuit reportedly claims that Steven says Elisha first reached out to him by replying to a social media post he’d made in October 2024, with the pair communicating through Instagram and Elisha inviting him to her apartment, per the lawsuit.

None of the conversations include Steven’s responses to Elisha, as the lawsuit reportedly claims he deleted them after he was cast on Love Is Blind.

The lawsuit reportedly claims: “Steven was advised by a member of the production staff to begin deleting all message histories wherever possible. Steven complied with this advice and began deleting messages as a regular course of business across nearly all of his messaging.”

The lawsuit reportedly then claims that in May 2025 Elisha went to Steven’s apartment and engaged in consensual sexual activity, with both of them agreeing to record some of it on Steven’s mobile phone.

The recording lasted less tan two minutes, according to the reported lawsuit. The lawsuit reportedly then alleges that Steven declined to continue with any further sexual encounters with Elisha and then left her apartment. He allegedly blocked her soon afterwards, according to the reported lawsuit.

Elisha then posted multiple videos about her claims between January 27th and February 10th, according to the reported lawsuit, and still continued to post after Steven had sent her a cease and desist letter.

The letter demanded Elisha to cease posting about Steven and to remove any prior posts about him, according to the lawsuit, as reported by The Dispatch. The lawsuit reportedly claims that Elisha has not communicated with either Steven or his attorney since the letter was served to her.

Elisha posted another video on January 31st where she says she’s “the girl who posted on my Instagram story about how Steven from Love Is Blind season 10 sexually assaulted me.”

The lawsuit reportedly claims: “Elisha has no basis upon which to make her statements other than to subject Steven to public contempt and to damage his reputation.” Steven has denied all allegations against him and maintained they are false.

On February 10th, Elisha made a posts encouraging people to spread her statements “so we can reach as many people as possible before the show comes out,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit reportedly states: “These communications are malicious and calculated measures taken by Elisha to irreparably damage Steven’s reputation both personally and professional.

“Elisha’s false statements have already irreparably damaged Steven’s ability to participate in promotional and/or related media activities pertaining to the TV show where Steven is a participant.”

Steven has since been suspended from his job as of January 20th as an investigation into his conduct, with the lawsuit reportedly claiming that Steven believes his suspension is as a result of the claims, however this has not been confirmed.

The lawsuit reportedly claims that his employment was based entirely on commission and he’s been unable to generate income since being put on leave.

Steven is seeking monetary damages for defamation on each of Elisha’s posts, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress and compensation for the earnings he has lost while suspended.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Elisha Watts for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.