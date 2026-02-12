Here’s who has gained the most followers since Single’s Inferno season five kicked off

Really wasn't expecting the ranking to look like this!

Single’s Inferno season five had barely gotten going when the cast’s Instagram numbers started racking up faster than Olympic-level sprints.

If you’ve been wondering who’s actually converting screen time into followers and who’s quietly growing under the radar, the early stats from TikTok account Single’s Inferno Data are pretty telling.

The first three weeks after the premiere created a clear leaderboard, and it’s not just about who gets the most Paradise dates.

Shin Hyeon-woo – 12.7k

Hyeon-woo’s account has been harder to track for some people because it’s been kept private, which usually slows follow gains.

Still, he’s building a base off the show’s weekly hype.

Woo Sung-min – 73.9k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 우성민 (@tjd_min1230)

Sung-min’s growth is steady but on the smaller side in the first three weeks, very much a slow-burn-style following compared to the season’s breakout names.

Honestly? That can age well post-finale.

Ham Ye-jin – 122k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 함예진 HAM YEJIN (@x_jinii__)

Ye-jin is picking up followers gradually, the kind of growth you see when viewers warm up to someone’s vibe over time… and then suddenly binge their feed.

Kim Jae-jin – 164k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김재진 (@jae________jin)

Jae-jin’s follower growth sits in the middle-lower pack for the first three weeks, not tiny, not huge.

Very “cult fave loading,” especially with more screen time.

Youn Hyun-jae – 200k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 윤현제 YOUN HYUNJAE (@presentuhee)

Hyun-jae is climbing with a solid mid-tier surge.

His growth feels very edit-driven, once the fancams and TikToks hit, the followers follow.

Lee Ha-eun – 211k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이하은 LEE HAEUN (@haeun_1224_)

Ha-eun’s in that early “people are discovering me” phase… consistent gains, but not one of the season’s biggest spikes yet.

If she gets a standout storyline later, expect this to jump.

Jo I-geon – 241k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 조이건 (@igeon_jo)

Jo I-geon’s numbers are noticeably stronger than a lot of the previously mentioned stars in the group.

He’s got that new arrival, game-changer boost that often translates into quick follows.

Lee Joo-young – 288k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이주영 LEE JOOYOUNG (@2zzoo0)

Joo-young is where the list starts getting spicy.

She’s clearly pulling ahead of the mid-pack, which tracks with how much audiences love a calm-but-captivating presence.

Choi Mina Sue – 363k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 최미나수 (@minadori222)

Mina Sue lands in the upper tier for early gains.

The combo of screen time and everyone having opinions is basically a follower-growth cheat code.

Kim Go-eun – 830k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김 고은 KIM GOEUN (@goxnniee)

Go-eun is a top-three magnet from the jump.

She’s been consistently high in the weekly gains tracking, which makes sense.

She’s central to multiple storylines and has serious it-girl energy.

Song Seung-il – 844k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송승일 song seungil (@thdtmddlf)

Seung-il held the number one spot for weekly gains for about two and a half weeks after the premiere, that’s major.

He’s still right at the top overall, even after being overtaken.

Kim Min-gee – 1.3m

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김민지 KIMMINGEE🇰🇷 (@arb0r_day)

And the crown goes to Min-gee!

She’s reported as having the most combined Instagram gains across the first three weeks, overtaking Seung-il around early February.

Track star behaviour on and off the show! She’s gone full influencer-mode on us.

