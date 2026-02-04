We barely see him on Single’s Inferno, so what is Woo Sung-min’s real background?

There's actually so much more to him

Woo Sung-min is giving mystery man energy on Single’s Inferno season five, the kind where you suddenly look up from your snack and realise you’re not totally sure who he is, even though he’s been there the whole time.

At 30 years old, he’s one of the more mature male contestants, and yet he keeps slipping under the radar edit-wise.

Still, he quietly pops up in key moments, especially as one of the main guys catching the eye of fan-favourite Kim Go-eun.

The lack of airtime feels very classic reality TV. Not everyone gets a loud storyline, even if they’re clearly part of the plot.

If you feel like there’s more to him than what we’re seeing, you’re probably right. Here’s what we actually know about Woo Sung-min so far…

People aren’t seeing enough of Woo Sung-min

First, you’re not alone in thinking Woo Sung-min’s screen presence doesn’t match his plot relevance. Netflix’s official season five cast list confirms he’s one of the main contestants, but the show’s edit often centres the biggest personalities and the loudest triangles.

On Reddit, some say he comes off “boring” simply because we don’t get many full conversations or confessionals, while others insist he seems sweet, normal, and a little more low-key than the flashier guys.

At the same time, there’s also some savage critique. One Reddit thread calls out moments where he appears to interrupt Go-eun’s chats with other men, which they think can read as clingy depending on what the editors choose remind us of… and what they cut…

According to one TikTok account, Sung-min got a whole lot more screen time in the first seven episodes. But, he ranked as someone we see a lot less of in episodes five to seven.

Sung-min isn’t the only Single’s Inferno star people think is getting the most favourable edit. Choi Mina Sue has been getting a ton of camera time, but it might not be working in her favour.

He’s been on TV before, but has a regular job

Although we’re not seeing loads of him on Single’s Inferno season five, Woo Sung-min isn’t totally new to being on camera.

He currently works as an optician, but reportedly previously acted in K-dramas under the name Woo Ki Hoon, with credits listed between roughly 2015–2018.

Koreaboo specifically lists appearances across several titles, including Solomon’s Perjury and The Ghost Detective, framing him as someone who’s had small acting roles before returning to a more “real life” career path.

So if he sometimes looks too comfy sitting in silence on camera… that might not be an accident.

Unlike the contestants whose careers are full-on entertainment-adjacent, Woo Sung-min is an optician who took over or helps run his family’s optical shop these days.

That’s honestly part of his charm on a show like this. In a cast packed with models, athletes, and media personalities, he reads more “steady boyfriend material,” which can make him feel quieter, but also more grounded!

