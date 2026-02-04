Yoong-jae and Seo-eun dated for over a year after Single’s Inferno, so why did they split?

Yoong-jae and Seo-eun met on season two of Single’s Inferno and ended up leaving the show together, but what happened to their relationship? Let’s find out!

During the show the pair ended up going to Paradise twice together, with the hosts of the show even commenting that the pair “really looked like a newlywed couple.”

The pair decided to leave Single’s Inferno together, with Yoong-jae and Seo-eun dating for just over one year before seemingly splitting up.

According to The Straits Times the two hosted a meet and greet for viewers of the show after the finale aired. And the pair seemed very serious about their relationship, with rumours of the two getting engaged after Yoong-jae admitted he “really hoped” he and Seo-eun would get married one day.

However, around one year after the pair had started dating, viewers noticed that Yoong-jae had deleted all of the pictures of Seo-eun from his Instagram account, and all her comments on his Instagram also vanished. They no longer follow each other and so it does seem they’ve now split.

Neither Seo-eun or Yoong-jae ever spoke out about the reason they split after Single’s Inferno, however some have speculated online that it was due to financial reasons, however this is not confirmed.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.