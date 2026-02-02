Oh no, Single’s Inferno’s Ha Jeong is impersonating Choi Mina Sue and it’s so savage

Single’s Inferno has always been a masterclass in micro-drama, the looks, the pauses, and the “I’m fine” moments that scream “I’m absolutely not fine.”

But now the mess has gone delightfully meta… season three scene-stealer Ha Jeong is watching season five and reacting like the rest of us… just louder, funnier, and with zero fear.

Clips of her commentary are bouncing around social media, and one moment in particular, her impersonation of Choi Mina Sue, has viewers screeching. It’s shady, it’s sharp, and it’s also kind of… relatable?

People are really coming for Mina Sue

A Queen of her own, Hajeong-ie spitting facts 😭😭

“You just blame the other person unconditionally. You can’t think about your own mistakes.”

**Subs might not be accurate.#SinglesInferno5 pic.twitter.com/vBDVVWlrRD — Buyer (@justifyy00) February 2, 2026

If you’ve been anywhere near the Single’s Inferno fandom this season, you’ve probably noticed the temperature around Mina Sue… basically, it’s hot. And not in the “she’s the moment” way, more like the “why did you do that?” group-chat spiral.

On Reddit, people have been dissecting specific scenes and mannerisms, including a widely discussed moment where she “twirled and left” during a tense interaction, something several commenters read as rude or dismissive.

That split is basically Mina Sue discourse in a nutshell: some viewers see a pot-stirrer, others see someone unfiltered who’s accidentally stepping on toes.

Whether Mina Sue is playing chess, being misunderstood, or just having a weird day on camera, folks have definitely turned her into the main target of the season’s backlash.

Single’s Inferno ‘queen’ Ha Jeong impersonates her

Hajeong As soon as Mina shows up be like:

All viewers be like:#singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/VDYfvd0aGM — Aylin (@aylin_ymi) February 2, 2026

Enter Ha Jeong. She’s still iconic, still blunt, still operating at a level of facial-expression comedy the rest of us can only dream of.

While reacting to season five, a clip shared on X shows her basically embodying the collective viewer mood the second Mina Sue appears, complete with exaggerated delivery and “I’m over it” energy.

Another circulating moment has Ha Jeong leaning into a sleepy/checked-out impression that people are reading as a direct parody of Mina Sue’s vibe.

What makes it hit isn’t just the shade, it’s the precision. Ha Jeong isn’t doing random mocking; she’s doing character work. It’s the same quality that made her pop in season three.

Is it savage? Absolutely. But it’s also the kind of memeable, self-aware chaos that keeps Netflix reality TV thriving long after the credits roll. And judging by how fast these clips are spreading, Ha Jeong may have just become season five’s unofficial reaction commentator, whether Mina Sue likes it or not!

