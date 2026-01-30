Debunked: Do Lim Su-been and Kim Min-gee end up together after Single’s Inferno?

As Single’s Inferno season five gets closer and closer to its finale episode, people are literally begging to know which of the participants go to Paradise together, and which ones actually leave the show an item, too.

Of course, the speculation is through the roof on social media with “receipts” and all sorts circulating on X and Reddit.

Some people seem to be convinced by some BTS snaps and preview moments that Lim Su-been and Kim Min-gee end up together after season five, but more theories totally debunk that idea… so, let’s get into it.

Why did people think Su-been and Min-gee end up together?

HEESUN SUBEEN GOING TO PARADISE IS REAL 🥺💞#singlesinferno5 https://t.co/E3t0d1NtnV — KAKA (@AisyahCeria1) January 29, 2026

After a new batch of Single’s Inferno episodes dropped, we were all left on a classic cliffhanger by the end of episode seven.

Newbie ‘catfish’ cast members joined the group and shook up the dynamics.

Then some preview clips of the show’s next scenes popped up on-screen, which people on Reddit think show Hee-sun and Su-been in a bed together.

Lots are confused who is in the bed together with one commenting: “Damn more people keep saying about the same stuffs, let’s see whether all those spoilers turn out to be right or not ig…”

Another wrote: “…if it is mingee and subeen I think it will be completely platonic. the producers are just baiting the bed scene because of last season. they know including that clip everyone will automatically jump to thinking it’s a yuksian 2.0 moment when it’s probably not.”

However, nothing’s actually been confirmed when it comes to the cast’s relationships post-show.

To add to the whole concept that Min-gee and Hee-sun are not a thing, there’s opposing evidence doing the rounds, too.

It seems more like Min-gee and Seung-il are together

In rednote Cfans confirm

Today Guys subeen heesun and

Mingee Seungil are end game .#singlesinferno5 #SingleInferno pic.twitter.com/9mLPnoQVPu — FTI (@Biubiuislove2) January 29, 2026

By the looks of a recent press event, other folks are convinced that it’s actually Min-gee and Seung-il who have left Single’s Inferno season five as a couple.

At this point, any info is purely speculative, but people on Reddit and X seem pretty convinced.

One commented: “…it’s pretty obvious that they’re going to be the game. Mingee and seungil like there’s no other choice. I don’t think anybody would even question that…”

Many are taking to their socials after seeing the two together, as well as Su-been and Hee-sun together, that it’s a major clue of lasting romances.

However, everyone will have to wait until the next episodes drop to see how the relationships pan out…

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.