Let’s have a nosey look at whether the Single’s Inferno panellists have partners

Queer Eye might’ve had a Fab Five, but switching over to another iconic Netflix show, and there are five more experts who adore giving their opinions out.

Meet Single’s Inferno’s panellists! They’re super keen to dish out their views on the Singles Inferno cast members, but what about when it comes to their own romances?

From people curious whether Lee Da Hee has a husband to Singles Inferno host Dex’s dating life, let’s delve into who their partners are…

Lee Da Hee and *those* husband rumours

Lee Da Hee has been the subject of husband and marriage rumours for years, largely thanks to her age and her on-screen chemistry with male co-stars. However, the actress and Single’s Inferno panellist has never been married.

Lee Da Hee has previously spoken about feeling pressure from the public to settle down, but she’s made it clear she’s focused on her career and personal happiness rather than rushing into marriage.

Lee Da Hee talked publicly about her views on marriage, and in a Times of India interview, she challenged traditional ideas about marriage, including the idea of giving up other parts of life just to be married.

She challenged the conventional approach to marriage, saying: “Don’t go all-in on your marriage… I don’t think it’s right to give up everything because there are other very important parts of your life other than marriage.”

As of now, there’s no confirmed partner and no secret husband hiding behind the scenes!

Single’s Inferno star Dex’s dating life

Dex, whose real name is Kim Jin-young, has quickly become one of the most talked-about faces connected to Single’s Inferno. Since joining the panel, people have been just as curious about his real-life love life as the contestants he comments on.

Despite frequent dating rumours, including speculation linking him to fellow celebrities, Dex has consistently stated that he is currently single. He tends to keep his private life under wraps, and no relationship has ever been officially confirmed.

For now, it seems Dex is focused on his growing entertainment career, variety shows, and content creation rather than settling down romantically!

Hong Jin-kyung

Single’s Inferno‘s Hong Jin-kyung was previously married to businessman Ahn Sung-joon, whom she wed in 2003. The couple later divorced, with the split becoming public in 2021, per Koreaboo.

Speaking of her divorce, she reportedly said: “People might ask why we separated, but it wasn’t anyone’s fault. We just wanted to try living differently. After parting ways and becoming strangers, we found a true friendship.

“Back then, I just liked and trusted him as a partner, but now he’s become a really good ‘oppa’ to me. There wasn’t a single defining fault. Everyone has struggles in marriage.

“If someone asks why we divorced, I honestly have no clear answer… it was just our personal decision. Everyone has different limits.”

Since then, Hong Jin-kyung has not gone public with any new relationships. She often jokes about dating and relationships on TV, but there’s no confirmed partner at present.

Kyuhyun

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun has been linked to multiple dating rumours throughout his long K-pop career, but he has never confirmed a relationship publicly.

Kyuhyun is known for being extremely private about his personal life, and as of now, he is widely believed to be single, focusing on music, musicals, and variety show appearances!

Hanhae

Rapper and variety show regular Hanhae is another panellist who enjoys commenting on romance, even if his own love life remains under wraps.

Hanhae has spoken casually about dating in the past, but he has no publicly confirmed partner and appears to be single at present, keeping any personal relationships out of the spotlight.

