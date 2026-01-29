Beast Games season three applications cause backlash as they ask for ‘world-class champions’

Beast Games season three is on its way, and applications are now out. The thing is, they’re not asking for your everyday person, but are instead asking “world-class champions” to join the show. As a result, people are planning to boycott the show for good.

Essentially, they don’t want your every day Sally or Bob, but anyone who has gone viral, record-holders, Olympians, national heroes, and so on. The show is now asking for someone who can “stand on a global stage and proudly carry their country’s name.”

People are now planning to boycott the show after season two. One person wrote: “They are going in the wrong direction again. Mr Beast should realise most of the audience is watching because we also have the same dream of putting ourselves in the shoes of contestants.”

“‘World class competitors,’ but inviting more influencers… make it make sense 😭,” someone else said. Jeffrey Randall Allen, a 44-year-old contestant, won the first-ever season of Beast Games, who works as a former sales executive and healthcare professional.

The season three application is a far-cry from the season two one, which only asked for people to be at least 18 years old, not be running for public office, and to be a US citizen. Some people are reasoning with the new requirements, as they’re “easier to work with the crew”.

The reason why the show is asking for global contestants is because it fits with the global and country theme. Yet one person wrote: “Hopefully Jimmy sees that his audience isn’t looking for champions, just normal people whose life would change with the money.”

