Khloe Kardashian reveals brother Rob ‘had sex’ with a Kim Kardashian lookalike and I feel sick

He previously admitted to having a huge crush on Kim when he was younger

Guys, Khloe Kardashian once revealed that her brother Rob Kardashian once “had sex” with a Kim Kardashian lookalike, and it’s made me feel nauseous.

During one of the early episodes of KUWTK in 2017, Rob is asked by Khloe Kardashian if “he remembered” allegedly having sex with a woman who had won a “Kim Kardashian lookalike contest.”

She asked Rob: “Do you remember when you f***ed the girl who won the Kim Kardashian lookalike contest?”

Rob didn’t directly answer the question, replying: “Oh, I thought you were talking about the girl that pulled up to your house and she was like butt-naked and then I went upstairs and had sex with her and she ‘period-ed’ all over the bed.”

Khloe said she “kind of” remembered the moment taking place, before asking him: “Why didn’t you ever sleep with someone who won a Khloe Kardashian lookalike contest?” according to E Online!

Rob Kardashian has previously admitted to having a crush on Kim Kardashian when he was younger during an interview with Chyna where the pair talked about their childhood crushes.

When Rob was asked who his crushes were when he was younger, he admitted to it being Jennifer Lopez. Chyna then added that he should add his sister Kim Kardashian to his list, with Rob responding: “That is also pretty accurate.” Horrifying.

