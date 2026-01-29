Members Only: Palm Beach’s Taja blasts Gale a ‘liar’ who ‘she never wants to speak to again’

Palm Beach is serving rich-people problems with a side of reality TV chaos, and somehow, it all keeps circling back to Taja Abitbol and Gale Brophy.

Since Members Only: Palm Beach dropped on Netflix, their tension has jumped off the screen and into the headlines, thanks to one very dramatic party exit that’s now basically the show’s unofficial bonus episode.

Gale says she was “manhandled” out. Now, in an exclusive with Reality Shrine, Taja says… absolutely not, and that Gale’s behaviour was the real issue…

Taja claps back at Gale’s accusations

The feud really detonated after a premiere party hosted by Taja, where Gale ended up being escorted out by security.

Gale went public with her version first, telling TMZ she was bullied and “manhandled” as she was removed, and she also denied being drunk.

But Taja’s response is basically: that is not what happened. According to TMZ’s update, Taja said Gale arrived “agitated and disruptive,” became aggressive, and that security decided to remove her because her behaviour was disruptive to guests and staff. Taja also flat-out denied there was any abuse or “manhandling,” describing the removal as controlled and witnessed.

Then, in an interview with Decider, Taja went even harder with specifics, claiming security told her Gale was drinking leftover champagne from unattended glasses, showed up “to attack” and “threaten” her, and refused to leave when asked.

When Reality Shrine spoke directly with Taja, she echoed the same version of events.

According to Taja, Gale was asked to leave by security, not because of some personal vendetta, but because she “caused a ruckus.” Taja didn’t mince words, claiming Gale was “yelling and screaming” at her during the party and was also “drunk.”

“I should have known not to invite her. She doesn’t have proper etiquette,” Taja said, making it clear this wasn’t some minor misunderstanding.

She also flat-out denied Gale’s claims, saying what Gale has said is “untrue,” adding once again: “She caused a ruckus.”

Taja doubled down on that assessment, telling Reality Shrine: “I should have known not to invite her. She was yelling and screaming… she acted like a fool.”

In Taja’s eyes, this wasn’t about drama, it was about decorum. When you’re hosting at that level, expectations are sky-high, and she made it clear Gale didn’t meet them.

However, Gale has responded to the claim and said her removal from the event “had nothing to do with alcohol, behaviour, or rowdy conduct of any kind.”

Gale’s PR added: “…she has two faux hips and has difficulty walking in heels… She didn’t even have one sip of alcohol at the party… years of working with horses, combined with a hip replacement at 45 years of age, have resulted in mobility challenges at the age of 70.”

She’d happily never speak to her again

If Gale was hoping for a reconciliation arc, Taja has officially shut that down.

“Have you ever thrown a party in a $50 million house?” she asked Reality Shrine. “No? Anyone would have had her removed; it was a $500,000 party.”

Translation: this wasn’t a backyard get-together… it was a high-security, ultra-luxury event, and Taja insists any host would have done the same.

Taja also responded directly to Gale’s jab that she “makes up stories to stay relevant,” and her reply was dripping with Palm Beach confidence.

“I’ve been relevant, I have a big brand, a famous husband,” she said, brushing off the idea that she needs manufactured drama to stay in the spotlight.

And just in case there was any confusion about where things stand now, Taja made her position crystal clear.

“I don’t want to see her, know her, talk about her, or talk about this any more.”

Taja is way more focused on other things

What Taja does want to talk about, however, is her business. Because by her own account, she’s thriving. During her Reality Shrine interview, Taja was happy to shift the focus back to Taja Drip, the wellness brand she’s been building long before Members Only: Palm Beach entered the chat.

Even prior to the Netflix series, Taja had already carved out a space for herself in the wellness world, and she says things are only accelerating. Speaking to Reality Shrine, Taja revealed she has a brand-new product line launching in March 2026, called Turn Back Time.

According to Taja, the line uses in-house proprietary formulas she’s been working on for a long time, including ingestibles made with liposomal technology, something she says sets the products apart from anything currently on the market.

The focus? Hormonal balance, reducing inflammation, fighting disease, and overall longevity.

“These days I’m all about reversing age and longevity,” she said, adding that the products are “incredibly delicious,” a subtle but pointed dig at other wellness brands she feels miss the mark on taste.

And she’s not slowing down. Taja also shared that if Members Only is confirmed for a second season, she’ll be back… and beyond TV, she’s actively working on expanding her brand to include wellness and longevity-focused homes!

