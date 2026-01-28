She’s no stranger to being in front of the camera, so let’s meet Single’s Inferno’s Ham Ye Jin

Her ambiguity has already put one guy off

If you clocked Ham Ye Jin in Single’s Inferno episode one and thought, “Wait… why does she feel so familiar?”, you’re not imagining it.

Season five drops her into the mix with that soft-spoken, wholesome first impression, and then she casually reveals she’s actually pretty quirky, open, and affectionate.

She even jokes that she doesn’t really flirt the usual way: apparently, all it takes is eye contact when she’s talking to guys.

Add a calm vibe, a polished on-camera presence, and a job that literally revolves around speaking for a living, and… yeah. She’s instantly one to watch.

Ham Ye Jin was one of the first to go to Inferno



Ham Ye Jin is introduced early as part of the season five lineup, and she quickly lands in the spotlight thanks to a first stretch of pairings and Paradise selections.

In episode one, she’s chosen for a Paradise date, which gives viewers that “okay, who is she?” moment right out of the gate.

And when she does get that extra screen time, you can see why the show cast her: she’s composed, camera-ready, and doesn’t come off like she’s performing a personality.

Even her intro feels very real-girl. She describes herself as quirky, open, and affectionate, while acknowledging that people often misread her as quiet, shy, and super wholesome at first.

What is her job?



Ham Ye Jin was born in 1996 and works as a freelance announcer and event host. Find her on IG at @x_jinii__.

She’s hired across various settings… think hosting live events, emceeing, and doing announcer-style presenting work for organisations and broadcasts.

If anyone else clocked that she seems so steady when everyone else is nervously giggling into their water bottles. Her work-life could have helped her out with that.

She’s speaking on cue, keeping a conversation moving, and staying poised while people watch her and seems calm the whole time, probably because that’s literally her day job.

People think she’s ‘checked out’

A chunk of Single’s Inferno stans have started wondering if Ham Ye Jin feels “checked out”. On Reddit, they’re suggesting she’s there to chill, eat the food, and coast a little rather than aggressively grafting.

But here’s the thing with Single’s Inferno… editing is a character all on its own.

If your most interesting moments are subtle, the show can accidentally make you look disengaged when you might just be more reserved, tired, or simply not into the options in front of you.

Also, she’s already clocked as someone who gets misunderstood on first impression, so it tracks that viewers might misread her energy too!

In all fairness to Ye Jin, she’s had something of a connection with more than one contestant on the show, she just hasn’t made her mind up yet as of her chat with Jo I Geon in episode seven!

