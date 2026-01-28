Every prediction after juicy Single’s Inferno preview, from hand-holding to Heesun crying

I need to know which couple is touching like that

Single’s Inferno is bringing us new couples, drama and tears, and the new preview for the final few episodes is making everyone seriously itchy for more. There’s a long list of predictions about which couple is holding hands, who Heesun is crying over, and more theories.

Jaejin and Jooyoung become intimate

The mystery couple having an intimate moment points to Jaejin and Jooyoung, with one of them telling the other, “I’m not sure what you want.” But then other people are convinced the couple is Heesun and Sungbeen, as they only show a small part of the woman’s face.

Goeun holding hands with Sungmin

Apparently, it looks like Goeun holds hands with someone, with one of them telling the other, “I want you.” People think this based on what the person is wearing, specifically the jacket, and believe that they’re touching hands with Sungmin.

Heesun crying in the trailer

People are convinced Heesun is spotted crying over Choi Mina Sue, and that they argued. The theory that comes alongside this is that both she and Subeen would spend time together in Paradise, with the expectation that he may end up breaking her heart.

Goeun and Hyunwoo talk for ages

Under the stars, a couple that appears to be Goeun and Hyunwoo talk for ages. This is mainly because of the short hair, but it’s really hard to tell, with people saying the VoiceOver sounds like Hyeonwoo’s voice, while some people think the jacket looks like Igeon’s outfit.

Igeon ‘wants to beat him up’

There’s a prediction something seriously crazy is about to happen, because someone’s lips, which appears to be Igeon’s, say: “I just wanna beat him up.” At the moment, Igeon has a good connection with Go-eun, and he could be angry at Sungmin.

