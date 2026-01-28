Angel Massie’s business is getting review-bombed by RHOP viewers, here’s why

RHOP star Angel Massie has called viewers out for their “disgusting behaviour” after they started review bombing her business, Wanderland Outdoors, so what’s going on?

Well, it all stems from the most recent episode of RHOP, where Angel Massie wanted to give her co-stars the full taste of her business, Wanderland Outdoors, which specialises in luxury expeditions and glamping.

And safe to say the ladies of Potomac didn’t exactly have a luxurious experience. Whilst the others wanted to stay at the Four Seasons in Colarado and then leave, Angie insisted on taking them fly fishing, which they reluctantly agreed on doing the next day.

As the ladies set off to go to the fishing hole, cameras had been set up already, showing her chief of staff and private chef getting everything ready for them. However, Angel ended up driving in entirely the wrong direction with the whole plan going down the drain.

And despite this happening on a reality show, RHOP viewers have felt so enraged by Angel Massie that they’ve now started leaving negative one star reviews for Wanderland Outdoors, despite having never actually used her business. Like guys, it’s really not that deep.

Some of the one star reviews from the past 24 hours include one person who wrote: “Host that doesn’t host, can’t locate activities, can’t coordinate accommodation or check on the wellbeing of guests – avoid.”

Another wrote: “She didn’t even know where her own experience was, she got lost two hours away. Angel, get yourself together girl, then maybe start a business.” Someone else added: “I got lost trying to find the activities. Took me days to get back to civilisation.”

Let’s not forget that this is her actual business, and review bombing can genuinely affect it, and let’s be honest it probably was a pre-planned storyline for the show.

Angel Massie herself has addressed those leaving negative reviews about Wanderland Outdoors following the RHOP episode, writing: “Disgusting behaviour. This is just the tip of the iceberg for what I’ve endured from some fans this season. I don’t care what anybody says, this isn’t normal.”

The official Wanderland Outdoors also replied to one of the reviews left on her page which read: “Based off what you provided the ladies on RHOP, I would never use your services. HOw do you not know how to provide nasic needs, get everyone to where they need to go and just be a good host” I think you defeinetly need to attend a course in hospitality.”

They responded: “It’s really sad that you would leave a comment on a business page that you have never patronized or spent money at. Are leaving a review based off a highly edited TV show. Have such a parasocial relationship with reality TV that you’d take a day to try and end another woman’s business, based off what?

“When you’re ready to touch grass, we are here to take you on a mindful hike. Until then, know we continue to be very proud of our co-founder and CEO.”

