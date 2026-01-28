Amid the Choi Mina Sue backlash, is Single’s Inferno as scripted as people think?!

Choi Mina Sue is facing backlash for her actions on Single’s Inferno, and it’s making everyone think it’s scripted. Apparently, she’s been sent into season five with a role to cause drama, according to a friend who stuck up for her outside the Netflix dating show.

She announced Lee Sung-hun, Lim Su-been, and Woo Sung-min as her top three, to then express interest in Song Seung-il, which caused friction with Kim Min-ji, who had also been interested in him. And Choi’s friend, Jasmine Selberg, has spoken out on her behalf.

“As in any entertainment show, each person in the cast receives a role. From everybody’s darling up until the antagonist, there’s everything in between. Y’all are absolutely permitted to voice your opinions about her role in the show,” she claimed.

Single’s Inferno isn’t scripted in the sense of people reading lines, according to past cast members like Song Ji-a and Minkyu. In fact, season three’s Minkyu said: “We don’t have any script or direction. I thought they’d have big guidelines, but they didn’t ask me anything.”

He added: “I could do it by myself, to be honest. I didn’t expect them to treat us like this. The first meal started without any direction. I still remember the uncomfortable and awkward atmosphere. As they get later into the show, this is why they start acting weird.”

While there’s beliefs it’s highly edited, a former cast member, FreeZia, said: “I saw the reactions and comments. Many seemed to believe that everything was scripted. But I have to tell you that it really wasn’t. How can we follow a script when we are not even actors?”

