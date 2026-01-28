Real reason why Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are still doing press together for Summer House

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are still doing press days together for Summer House, even though they’ve split up. They admit they posted the break-up announcement together, and have had to see each other, even in the moments where they should be heartbroken.

He has now confirmed they’ll be doing press together, and co-parent their dogs, following their break-up. “I think people will be surprised, but also happy to see that Amanda and I are in a good spot,” Kyle said. “Obviously, the internet’s gonna do its thing.”

Kyle added of their split, “But we literally pushed ‘send’ together when we posted that. It’s a tough topic, right? But we’re gonna get asked a thousand questions about our relationship based on the trailer itself, so we decided [to] rip the Band-Aid off.”

The real reason why they’re still doing press is because they’re on speaking terms, and both appear in the new season of Summer House. And although they’re “deciding to part ways as a couple,” they understand that people will have questions about their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Cooke (@imkylecooke)

He declined to get into the timeline of their split, but said the joint statement was a way to “nip it in the bud” for concerns that continuing to keep their relationship intact would give themselves and others “false hope.” They still remain on the same page.

“This isn’t, like, a big breakup where there’s a smoking gun and there’s a lot of hate. There’s absolutely some frustration … I’ve done things, she’s done things,” Kyle continued. “But we’ve got each other’s back[s]. We care about each other. We still love each other.”

Amanda has also broken her silence on SiriusXM’s Front Row and said: “Yeah, we’re good. It’s easier to get along. But we’re good. We talk all the time. We’re both travelling. So I’m watching the dogs. He’s watching the dogs. We’re coparenting the dogs together.”

She added that she “still calls him if she has questions” and said: “Every step we’ve taken, there’s a little bit of, like, a weight has been lifted. And ironically, I feel like this last week, having kind of pressed post together, it felt like we were a little more lighthearted.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.