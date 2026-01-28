Wait, did these Single’s Inferno cast members secretly know each other before the show?!

If you’ve been deep in Single’s Inferno season five TikTok, Reels, or comment-section chaos, you’ve probably seen the clip by now.

People came across resurfaced old pageant footage, and suddenly, the internet collectively gasped over the idea that some of these women could’ve been on the same stage years ago.

It’s the kind of pop-culture discovery that sends reality TV lovers into detective mode, because Single’s Inferno thrives on the illusion of first meetings and clean slates.

So when people realised that a few cast members may have crossed paths long before Inferno ever happened, it added a whole new layer to the show, one Netflix definitely didn’t spell out for us…

Were three Single’s Inferno stars at Miss Korea?

Here’s where things get interesting, and a little more nuanced than “they all knew each other.”

Several season five cast members share ties to the Miss Korea pageant system, meaning some of them likely crossed paths before Single’s Inferno, even if they weren’t all competing together at the same exact time.

Park Hee-sun, introduced on the show as a former cheerleader with effortless poise, is officially Miss Korea 2024.

Choi Mina Sue, already famous in pageant circles as Miss Earth 2022, previously held the title of Miss Korea 2021, placing her squarely within the same national pageant ecosystem just a few years earlier.

Then there’s Kim Go-eun, who was named second runner-up at Miss Korea 2022. While that doesn’t mean all three women stood side by side as contestants in the same year, it does mean that at least two of them, Kim Go-eun and Choi Mina Sue, were active within overlapping Miss Korea cycles, attending official events, rehearsals, and ceremonies where contestants and titleholders frequently interact.

Park Hee-sun, as a later titleholder, would also have entered that same tightly knit circuit.

Not all three women were competing head-to-head for the crown in one iconic lineup, but a Reddit post does confirm that Kim Go-eun and Choi Mina Sue were present within the same Miss Korea 2022 pageant environment.

In other words, this isn’t about a secret friendship group, but it’s very plausible that some of these women recognised each other from pageant spaces long before Inferno ever began.

In season five, they act like strangers

This is the part that has us squinting at our screens like, be serious right now. Because, despite the Miss Korea overlap, Single’s Inferno season five fully commits to the “nice to meet you” storyline.

On screen, everyone’s polite, a little reserved, and giving very much first-day-at-summer-camp energy. No double takes. No awkward “wait… you look familiar?” moments. Just sunshine, small talk, and the show’s signature slow-burn introductions.

But here’s the thing… Miss Korea isn’t a tiny friend group. It’s a revolving door of contestants, titleholders, rehearsals, and official events. You might share a stage, smile for photos, and then not speak again for months or years.

Production also plays a huge role here. Single’s Inferno is extremely intentional about the story it tells. The focus is always romance, tension, and who’s feeling who, not background lore from contestants’ past lives. If anyone did quietly clock a familiar face, it’s very likely that moment never made it past the edit. Netflix wasn’t about to derail the fantasy!

And to be fair, this isn’t a case of all three women competing side by side on the exact same Miss Korea stage at the exact same time.

Kim Go-eun was second runner-up at Miss Korea 2022, while Choi Mina Sue appeared as a finalist during that same cycle before going on to win Miss Earth later that year.

Park Hee-sun entered the Miss Korea system more recently, earning her “Sun” title in 2024.

