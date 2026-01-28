The three huge new twists coming to Love on the Spectrum that will completely change the show

Love on the Spectrum is truly one of my favourite shows of all time, and according to casting calls seen on social media, and The US Sun, it’s already been renewed for season five!

Whilst Netflix hasn’t made the official announcement yet, and will most likely wait until season four has released, it does look like another season is already on the cards, which isn’t surprising given the popularity of the show.

However, according to The US Sun, there are three huge changes being made to season five of Love on the Spectrum which could transform the show for all the better.

A more diverse cast

The first is a larger focus on having a more diverse cast, with an insider claiming: “They’re casting right now, and diversity is a major focus for new cast members the show brings on.

“There’s been criticism for the lack of diversity on the show, and producers are taking that feedback seriously. Producers want the show to be the best possible representation of all kinds of people who are on the spectrum.”

Those in pre-existing relationships featured and not just singles

Producers are also reportedly considering featuring those on the spectrum who are already in a relationship, not just couples who met on the show.

Whilst some couples like Abbey and David are in a couple and still get screen time, they both met on the show and were single when they joined the cast. However, now producers are looking into casting couples who are already together.

The insider claimed: “They’ve never done this before. They want to show what relationships look like once you’re already in one, not just the search for love.

“If they find the right couple, or couples, it could happen in the next season. If not, they’re aiming for following season.”

Giving cast members an increase in pay

Producers are claimed to be considering increasing the compensation for cast members following the show’s success.

The insider claimed: “The show’s popularity has grown every season.

“That’s led to conversations about paying the longtime cast members who are returning a significant amount more.”

