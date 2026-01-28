All the Single’s Inferno cast members who have already appeared on reality TV before

It's way more than you might expect

The cast of Single’s Inferno are no stranger to reality TV, as it turns out a lot of them have already been on a dating show or two in their time.

So, let’s find out which of them have graced our screens before and what shows they’ve been on.

Jo I-geon is one of the newest cast members to join Single’s Inferno and coicincdentally previously appeared on a reality dating show that was almost identical to it back in 2022.

He also appeared on season two of Eden, a reality style dating show where four single men and woman live together in Eden House.

None of the cast are allowed to share details such as their jobs, age or background, with the idea of the show being to focus more on personalities, with most of them having notable differences in their upbringing or financial status.

And Jo didn’t do too badly, as he made it all the way to final decision phase of matchmaking for the season.

Choi Mina Sue

He’s not the only Single’s Inferno cast member to have already appeared on reality TV before as Choi Mina Sue previously competed on the survival reality show, Battle for Tenancy: Penthouse, in 2022 following her Miss Earth win.

The show is a survival game, with contestants staying in a multi-floor building where the higher your floor is the more influence you have. She ended up finishing in seventh place.

Kim Min-gee

Cast member Kim Min-gee has also appeared on numerous other reality TV shows before Single’s Inferno.

She’s a regular cast member on the SBS reality sports show, Shooting Stars, where she plays football for the National Family FC team.

She also starred in Survival King: Tribal War in 2024, a survival reality show. Kim also appeared in King of Masked Singer, which is the Korean equivalent of The Masked Singer in the USA, and that’s how you know she genuinely is a celebrity!

Lastly, she also starred on Knowing Bros, a variety show, where she appeared as a panel guest.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.