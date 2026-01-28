Wait, why is Hailey Bieber’s sister Alaia Baldwin allegedly facing jail time?

If you’ve noticed Alaia Baldwin’s name resurfacing in headlines alongside phrases like criminal charges and jail time, you’re not imagining things.

The model and entrepreneur, who is also Hailey Bieber’s older sister, has become the subject of renewed attention due to an alleged incident at a Georgia nightclub that has since moved through the legal system.

While celebrity legal stories often flare up and disappear just as quickly, this one has progressed into formal charges and an upcoming court appearance, which is why it’s being taken more seriously now.

Alaia Baldwin could be facing jail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaia Baldwin Aronow (@alaiabaldwin)

The reason this situation has escalated beyond tabloid chatter is because one of the charges Alaia Baldwin Aronow is facing is battery, a misdemeanour offence in Georgia that can carry a penalty of up to 12 months in jail, per Justia Law.

While jail time is not guaranteed, and many misdemeanour cases result in probation, fines, or dismissal, it is legally possible under state law.

As reported by Page Six, Alaia has not been convicted. At this stage, she is accused, and the court process is ongoing.

Hailey’s sister has four misdemeanour criminal charges against her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaia Baldwin Aronow (@alaiabaldwin)

Alaia is facing four misdemeanour charges. Per Us Weekly, they include “simple assault, simple battery, battery, and criminal trespass.” These charges stem from an alleged altercation that took place at Club Elan in Savannah, Georgia, in February 2024.

According to police reports referenced in court filings via the outlet, the incident allegedly began when Alaia entered an employee-only bathroom.

PEOPLE reports that a bartender later claimed that Alaia threw a used tampon at her during a confrontation.

When security intervened and attempted to escort Alaia out of the venue, the situation allegedly escalated. Reports claim she became physically involved with multiple bouncers, including pulling hair and striking one of them during the removal process.

Alaia was taken into custody following the incident and later released. In public statements made shortly after her arrest, she denied some allegations while acknowledging others, and suggested that her actions occurred as self-defence. Her legal team has not publicly commented in detail since charges were formally filed.

Since when did Hailey have a sister?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaia Baldwin Aronow (@alaiabaldwin)

For anyone doing a genuine double-take, yes, Hailey Bieber does have a sister, and Alaia Baldwin is her older sibling. The two are daughters of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Baldwin, making them part of the famously sprawling Baldwin family.

While Hailey has become one of the most recognisable models in the world, Alaia has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

She’s worked as a model, is married with a child, and generally keeps a lower public profile, which may explain why many people are only learning about her now.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.