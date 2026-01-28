Here’s why Andy Cohen is suddenly getting loads of backlash online, and what’s going on

Out of nowhere, Andy Cohen is getting online backlash. A lot of the criticism comes after a Real Housewives viewer, who runs a meme account, shared their alleged DMs with Andy on X, addressing getting Michael Rapaport on Watch What Happens Live.

Andy’s show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, was scheduled to have Colton Underwood make an appearance, who is under fire for stalking allegations, and is now on The Traitors. That was cancelled, and in his place came Michael, known for being controversial.

The Real Housewives account holder, who calls themselves Yolanda Fister on X, claimed to show Andy’s Instagram account allegedly saying: “This man has been coming on to talk Housewives for years. We aren’t discussing his views on Israel and Trump.”

Another DM allegedly from Andy’s page said: “I’m horrified by it all. I wonder what would’ve happened had Hamas not taken those hostages. It’s so sad. This war has been going off and on for many years and I have always stayed away from speaking about it.”

Before this exchanged was shared online, Andy addressed the current ICE events going on in Minneapolis. He said: “I’ve seen a lot of gaslighting on the Housewives, and that is all fun and games, but we need to believe what we’re seeing with our own eyes.”

“Our government is allowing anonymous masked agents to execute its own citizens and then lying about it. Also, if these are paid protesters, as we’re being told, show us the receipts — even one receipt,” he continued to say on WWHL.

Reality Shrine has contacted Andy for comment.

