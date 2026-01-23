The Traitors’ Lisa Rinna just found out Colton Underwood’s stalker past, here’s what she said

The Traitors US star Lisa Rinna is being arguably a very iconic Traitor, but she’s only just discovered that Colton Underwood has a stalking past. He was given a temporary restraining order four years ago, after his ex accused him of stalking and harassing her.

According to the documents, Cassie Randolph accused her former beau of stalking her, tracking her car and harassing her and her friends from an anonymous phone number. Colton and Cassie split in May 2020, but the drama only got a lot worse after the break-up.

At the time, an insider told Us Weekly Colton was shocked by Cassie’s filing, claiming he hadn’t seen his ex “in a month.” “He’s been in Colorado and this was all a surprise. He was completely blindsided,” the insider said at the time.

By November, Cassie dropped the order. A temporary restraining order had granted in September 2020, but was voluntarily dropped by her two months later. Sources indicated the situation had settled down and both parties were willing to move forward.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” Colton told In Touch Weekly. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the orders.”

Although this happened several years ago, Lisa only found out three days ago, weeks after she sat next to him at The Traitors roundtable. She commented on a random TikTok video with two simple words to show her shock, which were: “Wait, what?!”

As for co-star Michael Rapaport, he simply commented on a video which discussed Colton saying he didn’t feel safe during his conflict with him. He wrote, “HAHAHAHAHABAHA,” while Rob Cesternino revealed the majority of them didn’t know the extent of his past.

Colton, however, has revealed to NBC how the show “reignited his competitive spirit from his days as an athlete,” while Michael told Entertainment Weekly: “I felt completely misunderstood. I felt gaslit. I like Colton. I actually had a great time with him on the set.”

