She’s keeping it quiet on Single’s Inferno, so what is Heesun Park’s real background?

If you’ve been watching Single’s Inferno season five and wondering why Park Hee-sun feels… oddly under-the-radar, you’re not alone.

She’s on-screen, she’s present, she’s gorgeous, yet she isn’t doing the big reality TV main character thing.

And that low-key vibe has viewers split… some think she’s shy, others think she’s being strategic, and plenty are just confused that she isn’t getting more attention.

But here’s the tea… outside the island, her background looks a lot bigger than the show is letting on!

Heesun Park has been a little quiet

On a show that rewards boldness, and, let’s be real, screen time, Hee-sun has come across as softer and more reserved, especially compared with contestants who work the room from day one.

A load of Redditors are concluding that she’s not lacking charm, she’s just not playing the loud game.

In several discussions, people point out that charisma on dating shows often isn’t about looks; it’s about energy, confidence, and how you circulate socially. That tracks with what we see on-screen. Hee-sun’s moments feel gentle and reactive rather than headline-grabbing.

But “quiet” doesn’t mean “empty.” Sometimes it means someone is careful about what they share, how they’re edited, or how they want to be perceived once the internet starts doing what it does.

On that note, her IG is also set to private at the time of writing.

She has a whole educational background kept under wraps

What I like about Heesun is she seems humble. She achieved her secondary and university education in the States, too, but we never heard her flexing her speaking English skills. Plus, she is gorgeous. #singlesinferno5 https://t.co/7Q04KQNUcE — Hana 🌞🐕💛 (@Hana12062016) January 27, 2026

People are convinced Hee-sun has not only beauty, but “brains,” too.

Per LinkedIn, Hee-sun is studying Information Systems at Carnegie Mellon University, with minors including Human-Computer Interaction and Fine Arts.

She’s listed as studying for a Bachelor of Science, with her course running from August 2021 to May 2027.

Hee-sun notes on her bio: “Took a two-year leave of absence (2023-2025): Miss Korea 2024, community service activities, media features, and an internship.”

It’s a combo that screams “tech-meets-design” and is very on-brand for someone who could thrive in product, UX, or digital strategy.

That’s not a casual flex either. CMU is known globally for tech and computing-adjacent fields, and “Information Systems plus HCI” is basically the blueprint for people who end up building the apps and platforms we all live on.

And then there’s the pageant side. She was the first runner-up of Miss Korea 2024, which would explain the polished, camera-ready vibe even when she’s being quiet!

