Squid Game creator responds to claims MrBeast ‘ripped off’ show’s format for Beast Games

I mean, he could have at least tried to switch up the name a bit

We’re already on season two of Beast Games, and given the popularity of this season there’s no doubt we’ll get another one after this, but if you’re wondering whether the format seems familiar you wouldn’t be wrong…

When the first season of Beast Games released on Amazon, it quickly drew comparisons to Netflix’s Squid Game series, complete with a huge cash prize and creepy masks.

But now the creator of the huge Netflix show has opened up about his thoughts on others replicating the format of Squid Game. Speaking to LADBible, Dong-hyuk admitted others taking the key themes from Squid Game fits into the “capitalist society” depicted in the show.

He explained: “You know the themes of the Squid Games is about the capitalist society, where everything is commoditised and everything is calculated with money.

“I want to say here that the series of Squid Game is not created to enlighten or awaken anybody. It is a product that is created to generate revenue, right?”

He continued: “Having said that, to have people watch a show like that, to recreate the game on their own, make their own versions, I think all of it is very much in line with the capitalist society that is depicted in Squid Game.

He added: “All of it really is a reflection of the world that is portrayed in Squid Game. Some people like to say that [things like Mr Beast’s Squid Game video] dilute the message of Squid Game. I actually think it enforces it and makes the message even greater.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.