Omg, old clips of Single’s Inferno star Kim Min-gee on another reality show have resurfaced

Kim Min-gee is having her moment on Single’s Inferno season five, but it’s not the first time she’s been on a reality TV show – because she was on Survival King: Tribal War. She competed against top athletes in not only that show, but also on chat show Knowing Bros.

Turns out she’s fought super-ripped Physical 100 contestants and come out looking really good from it! She done the Physical 100 jump challenge on Knowing Bros episode 477, and literally had everyone in shock, because she came joint first in the task.

That’s not all, because Kim done a really fast sprint on Survival King: Tribal War, when she raced Physical 100: Asia winner, Amotti. She won the 50m race, grabbing her flag just seconds before Amotti, and essentially bruised his ego really, really badly.

Kim is a track and field athlete, if you didn’t know already, specialising in the 400-meter sprint and 400-meter hurdles. She’s so good that she’s earned the nicknames “Karina of Track and Field” and the “track and field goddess” over the years.

She’s been on quite a few reality shows, including Baseball Queen in 2025, Kick A Goal in 2023 to 2026, and Idol Star Athletics Championships in 2022. Min-gee was also on Shooting Stars seasons four to six, after first becoming famous just four years ago.

Min-gee was a finalist with the National Team on Survival King, alongside teammates Park Tae-hwan and Jung Dae-se. She trained at Chungbuk Sports High School and graduated from Changwon National University with a degree in Physical Education.

Min-gee began winning competitions in 2014 when she earned 1st place in the 400m hurdles at the 43rd Spring National Middle and High School Athletics Championships. She also won first place in the 400m flat track in the women’s general division in 2019.

