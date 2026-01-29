Single’s Inferno’s Kim Min-gee was in four-year relationship until she was dumped on birthday

Single’s Inferno’s Kim Min-gee has revealed she was in a four-year on-off relationship, but the guy dumped her on her birthday. Now, she’s trying to find her perfect match on the Netflix dating show, and has admitted the past she’s “very affectionate with her partner.”

Min-gee appeared on the ChopChop YouTube channel in 2025, when she revealed all about her dating history. She admitted she’s dated one guy who was clingy when they broke up, and another who was basically far too busy for her and was quite happy to split.

She said: “Every time we fought, he kept saying, ‘We should break up.’ Eventually, it became convenient. ‘You said it, so fine, okay.’ ‘We’re breaking up because you said we should, right?’ That’s how it went.” Min-gee also said she wanted to leave a clingy guy, “but couldn’t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김민지 KIMMINGEE🇰🇷 (@arb0r_day)

She continued: “He kept saying something to stop it. It was too hard, and I wanted it to stop. But every time we fought, it just repeated again.” Min-gee later recalled a relationship where she wanted to spend time with her then-boyfriend on her birthday.

“I guess he thought I was expecting something, so suddenly he was carrying my bag, which was kind of heavy. And he threw the bag down and told me to leave. I was so confused at the time. Maybe it was too heavy. I didn’t know what the problem was,” she said.

Min-gee recalled how she went home and later got a message from the guy, saying they should break up. She claimed he told her, ‘I don’t have money, so what do you expect from me?’ So I was like, ‘No, I just wanted us to be together.’ He frequently wanted to break up.”

