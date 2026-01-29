Ranked: The insanely high net worths of the Single’s Inferno panelists

The panelists on Single’s Inferno are all insanely minted, but which of them has the highest net worth? From food businesses to successful acting careers, let’s see who’s the richest.

Jung Han-hae – $3 million

Jung Han-hae aka Hanhae used to be a member of the hip-hop boy band Phantom, and has now built a successful career as a rapper and singer, and he has the lowest net worths out of all the Single’s Inferno panelists.

Kim Jin-young – $4 million

Kim Jin-young is actually a Single’s Inferno alumni, and is now also an actor and YouTuber alongside being one of the hosts for the show.

He’s also previously appeared in Netflix’s zombie apocalypse survival show, Zombieverse as well as another similar show called Bloody Game.

Lee Da-hee – $5 million

La Dee-hee was a finalist in the 2002 Super Elite Model Contest, and had her big acting break in 2013 when she starred in the courtroom drama I Can Hear Your Voice, and she then starred in another drama in 2014 called Big Man.

In 2019 she also starred as as a host for the competition series Queendom and then joined the Single’s Inferno panel.

Cho Kyu-hyun – $15 million

Cho Kyu-hyun, aka Kyuhyun, joined the boy band Super Junior in 2006 before launching his solo career in 2014.

He’s also appeared in various stage musicals including The Three Musketeers, Catch Me If You Can, Moon Embracing the Sun, Singin’ in the Rain, and Robin Hood.

Hong Jin-kyung – $65 million

Out of all the Single’s Inferno panelists Hong Jin-kyung has by far the biggest net worth, as a result of her prior successful career and her current kimchi business.

She started modelling in the 90s and then began her acting career, appearing in TV shows such as My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Queen of Tears.

