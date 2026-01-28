My 600-lb Life star Charity Pierce has sadly died years after losing almost 300lbs

Charity Pierce has sadly died, months after appearing on My 600-lb Life and losing almost 300lbs. Her daughter confirmed on Facebook that the TLC star, who went on an incredible transformation thanks to Dr. Now’s help, died with her family by her side.

Charly Jo wrote: “I wasn’t going to post about this. But… the calling and the texting is making my head feel like it’s on fire. Almost all immediate family knows so, my mom passed away today. She’s up with her momma and brother and sister and she’s finally at peace.”

“Charity, fly high momma. I hope you know how much I love you and how grateful I was to be able to be by your side while you took your last breath,” Charly, who appeared on My 600-lb Life in support of her mother, added in the post on January 27.

Charity openly talked about her struggles with wanting to stop drinking alcohol on the show and told her daughter: “I’m just going through a lot of emotional c**p and I miss you. If we be there for each other, then maybe we can have a better relationship.”

In 2015, at age 39, she weighed 778lbs, suffered from severe infections, and was considered a “prisoner in her own body”. After losing enough weight to qualify, she underwent gastric bypass and, later, had multiple skin removal surgeries to remove excess skin.

She faced complications with infections but continued to push forward. Since 2023, Charity continued to maintain her weight loss and welcomed grandchildren into her life. According to her Facebook page, she had cancer in 2019 in her kidney and had it removed.

The 50-year-old’s cause of death has not been disclosed. A family source told TMZ Charity died Tuesday at 1.20am, adding that she had been in hospice care for a month or two due to ongoing medical conditions, including lymphedema and fluid buildup in her lungs.

