Six years on, here are where all the couples from Love Is Blind season one are now

Six years later, Love Is Blind season one still feels like the blueprint. It’s given us a whole lot of drama over the years. From the pods, to the chaos, to the “will they, won’t they” weddings… and those couples we still talk about.

But while season one of the show was filmed in 2018 and aired in 2020, real life has been doing what it does best ever since.

There have been marriages evolving, fresh babies arriving, messy splits turning into glow-ups, and the occasional reality TV crossover that no one saw coming.

Here’s your 2026 check-in on every season one pairing… from the fairy-tale faves to the heartbreakers.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

The franchise’s gold-standard love story is still going strong, and now it’s officially a little family!

Lauren and Cameron are still married, and in October 2025, they welcomed a baby boy, Ezra William Hamilton.

They’ve also kept fans close with their podcast The Love Seat, sharing the real-real of marriage and their fertility journey along the way.

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

Amber and Barnett are still married, still themselves, and have entered their parent era.

They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in April 2025.

If you remember the early-days drama and uncertainty, it’s honestly kind of iconic that they’ve built a steady life together, the ultimate “don’t judge a pod romance by its edit” reminder.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers

Giannina and Damian delivered one of season one’s most jaw-dropping altar moments… and yes, they later dated again, but it didn’t last.

By 2026, Giannina has fully moved on: she’s engaged to, and parenting with, Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann, and they welcomed their first child, a son named Heath, in 2024.

Giannina and Blake are also planning their wedding for 2026!

Damian has kept one foot in the reality universe too, including Perfect Match, and has been linked on and off with reality star Kariselle Snow.

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas

The couple that had everyone stress-texting their group chat did not make it, but both found new chapters fast.

Jessica married podiatrist Dr Benjamin McGrath and welcomed a baby boy, Dax, in June 2023.

Mark married Aubrey Rainey, and they share two sons, but in March 2025, Mark announced they’d separated and planned to co-parent.

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton

Diamond and Carlton split before the wedding after an explosive Mexico fight, and while there was some attempted peace-making later, they didn’t reunite.

Since season one, Diamond has stayed in the Netflix-adjacent orbit, including appearing on Perfect Match, while both have continued building their individual lives outside the pods.

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes

Kelly and Kenny are the definition of “we got to the altar and… nope.”

Post-show, Kenny moved on. He got engaged to Alexandra Garrison in 2020 and married her in 2022, and as of early 2025, they announced they were expecting their first child.

Kelly has leaned into her wellness and empowerment work and has been openly in her “manifesting love, but not forcing it” season.

Lauren ‘LC’ Chamblin

A little post-show plot twist! LC confirmed she and Mark dated in 2020 after Love Is Blind aired, and then it fizzled.

By 2026, that connection mostly lives on as a fandom footnote… and a reminder that the mess didn’t stop when the cameras did.

LC has continued popping up in the Netflix reality universe, including on Perfect Match.

