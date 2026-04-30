West Wilson’s cousin arrested for allegedly murdering their grandmother ‘over chores’

His grandfather claims he 'shot her without warning'

Summer House star West Wilson’s cousin has been arrested and charged for allegedly murdering their grandmother, according to the police.

Authorities in Carroll County responded to reports of a shooting on April 22nd at 10:25 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

West’s grandmother, 75 year old Gayle Wilson was sadly found dead on the scene, with a statement confirming: “A witness on scene identified a male suspect, who was also still on scene. The male suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

The male suspect was later identified as West Wilson’s cousin, Dakota Sweeney, and he’s currently been charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to the police reports, Dakota and another witness, later identified as his grandfather, were in the property when the police arrived.

According to the police statement, his grandfather reportedly saw him sitting on a “couch next to victim one for approximately 30 minutes and without warning shot victim one in the head.”

People also reported that his grandfather claimed that “earlier in the evening Sweeney and victim one had been in a disagreement about Sweeney not assisting with chores around the residence.” Dakota was later found with a “holster” on him.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.