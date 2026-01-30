Jersey Shore star faces backlash for supporting ICE and claiming protestors are ‘brainwashed’

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino is facing huge backlash for publicly supporting the actions of ICE, alongside calling those who are currently protesting in Minneapolis “brainwashed.”

Vinny, who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 election, responded to someone in his comments who asked him to speak about “what ICE is doing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyguadagnino)



He responded: “The politicians/media has brainwashed everyone to believe something different is happening and it’s making people fight the police and get killed so that they can stay in power and become rich.”

Vinny Guadagnino then shared his support for ICE, saying: “I believe that having law enforcement in place saves countless lives of those in our country (the undocumented immigrants themselves who are being trafficked and victimized ) and also future undocumented immigrants who will be deterred from being trafficked over here because the law is being enforced and border is closed.”

He continued: “Therefore I do think we need some laws regarding immigration, and the police should be able to arrest really bad guys like cartel, human traffickers, child molesters etc…

“That being said, the other option to change course as you said is to protest to congress to change the laws regarding better pathways to citizenship for the good law abiding undocumented immigrants who may have to cut the line for whatever reason they saw fit to and to stop jumping into the middle of active police scenes that are happening because it’s causing people to get killed by angry men with guns wearing squat gear due to human error, force, fear, miscommunication or whatever else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyguadagnino)



In another comment he continued voicing his support for ICE, writing: “I support closing the border to end human trafficking of women / children and drug overdoses, and not jumping into the active police investigations where they can be going to arrest violent criminals and deter the cartels from making billions of dollars off the smuggling.”

When Vinny Guadagnino was called out by those in the comment sections, he defended his views, saying: “I have the right to vote Republican in an election like 77 million others of all different ages races religions and genders.

“Didn’t like the Biden / Harris agenda in this last election . Maybe the next democratic candidate will be better.”

He also explained that he doesn’t believe Donald Trump is “solely to blame” for what’s happening with ICE, adding: “It’s a combination of hateful rhetoric and policies that goes back and forth and escalates the situation.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.