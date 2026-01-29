Imani and Curtis already had beef before All Stars, so what drama happened between them?

Love Island USA bombshell Imani Wheeler is making her entrance into the All Stars villa tonight, but as it turns out she already has a bit of a beefy history with Curtis Pritchard.

The pair both starred together in season one of Love Island Games, with Imani Wheeler being partly responsible for Curtis being brutally dumped from the villa less than one week into the show, something I’m sure won’t affect their dynamic on All Stars…

So what happened between them? Well, Curtis and his partner Lisa Celander were chosen by Imani and her partner Ray to be put up for elimination along with Liberty Poole and Australian Islander Callum Hole, and Toby Aromolaran and US Islander, Cely Vasquez. The other couples then had to vote to decide who should get the boot.

Curtis and Lisa were ultimately the ones chosen to be dumped, and whilst at the time he told the other boys “you win some you lose some”, in his confessional he was obviously pretty livid at having to leave the villa.

He angrily declared: “I feel like I shouldn’t have to leave the villa truthfully, I feel like I haven’t had my time to shine.”

As for the other chose to dump Curtis, UK Islander Jack Fowler said: “I’ve had to go purely off the fact that one of you couples has been vulnerable twice now, so the couple we’re saving is Callum and Liberty.”

Megan Barton-Hanson added: “So this is a really tough decision for me as these are the four I’m closest to other than Kyra, I’ve had real deep conversations with Lisa.

“I love you, Curtis, I’ve always had a soft spot for you and obviously Liberty is my closest girl and I just think Callum brings so much to the villa, and I just couldn’t really imagine my time in here without him.” Brutal.

