All the other shows the Love Island USA bombshells failed to find love on before All Stars

The Love Island USA bombshells descending on All Stars have seen their fair share of reality dating shows before returning to the villa.

From Netflix shows to Bravo, let’s have a look at all the time the new Love Island All Stars USA bombshells tried and failed to find love on other dating shows.

Imani Wheeler

Imani originally starred in season five of Love Island USA, and then also appeared in the first season of Love Island Games back in 2023.

She entered the villa as an OG Islander before getting brutally dumped on day 15, which coincidentally is the same day the Love Island USA bombshell entered All Stars.

And she and Curtis might not exactly be on the best terms, as she was the one who nominated him to get dumped during Games, something he admitted he was “livid” about afterwards.

Sher Suarez

Out of all the Love Island USA All Stars bombshells, Sher has by far appeared on the most reality shows. She was on season two of Love Island USA before starring on the fifth season of Ex On The Beach alongside her ex, Alain Lorenzo, who she’d met prior to the villa.

She also starred in two episodes of Vanderpump Villa, joining the cast as a server for the final two episodes of the season.

Carrington Rodriguez

As well as also appearing on season one of Love Island Games, Carrington also starred in season three of Netflix’s Perfect Match. He entered the show as a bombshell and went on a date with Juliette Porter from Siesta Key.

And as it turns out he and Scott van-der-Sluis were involved in some drama together as Scott had been seeing Juliette. She then told Carrington that she and Scott weren’t actually a real match, and the whole thing got very messy. He ended leaving the show before the series finale.

Yamen Sanders

Prior to his time in the Love Island USA villa, Yamen actually appeared on season nine of Temptation Island, and entered the show single to tempt someone in a couple.

He did become close with Tayler, who was in a relationship with Tyler, and whilst Yamen and Tayler didn’t stay together, she did end up splitting from her boyfriend at the end of the show.

