Scott and Carrington had loads of drama together on another show before All Stars?!

It turns out Scott actually has some pre-existing with Love Island USA bombshell Carrington that happened way before All Stars?! So, let’s get to the bottom of what exactly happened between them.

Scott and Carrington both appeared on season three of Perfect Match and ended up in a messy love triangle with another cast member called Juliette. Juliette and Scott were coupled up with each other when she was chosen to go on a date with Carrington by her co-stars.

During the date with Carrington, Juliette told him that Scott was “too young” for her and she knew he wasn’t her perfect match, and ended up walking back from the date hand in hand with Carrington, which upset Scott. She’d also admitted to the cameras prior to the date that she was excited to date someone new and she gets bored easily. Brutal.

Scott told the cameras that Juliette’s behaviour was “absolutely insane” and turned away from her when she tried to hug him, with the pair later getting into a huge fight.

Carrington meanwhile decided that now would be a perfect time to tell Scott everything that Juliette told him on their date, driving an even bigger wedge between the pair. It also resulted in things getting heated between Carrington and Scott.

Carrington admitted that his plan was to let the two “have a terrible night” to increase their chances of splitting up, letting him couple up with Juliette.

Ultimately, Scott decided to quit the show early after Carrington’s comments, with a lot of viewers feeling like he deliberately “stirred the pot” between him and Juliette to get more screen time.

So if Love Island USA bombshell Carrington and Scott do come face to face on All Stars something tells me it could get beefy.

