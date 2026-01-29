Single’s Inferno’s Shin Hyeon Woo’s dating profile reveals secret details we never knew

As if he wasn't cute enough already

As if Single’s Inferno’s Shin Hyeon Woo could’ve stolen our hearts any more than he already has, the Netflix star has only gone and outdone himself.

New details from his dating profile from Single’s Inferno have been revealed, and it turns out that Hyeon Woo is an even bigger sweetheart than anyone could’ve imagined.

Shin Hyeon Woo’s dating profile emerges

Ok, so X is officially doing its thing as details of the Single’s Inferno cast’s dating profiles have hit the internet.

One user has shared a load of cast members’ info when it comes to their love lives, and we’re totally sat.

While Single’s Inferno likes to keep a lot of details of the cast under wraps for as long as it can, this new reveal shares some tidbits we’ve all been dying to know.

The cast’s MBTI assessment personality types are out, their ideal dates, their hobbies, mottos, and ideal types are all laid bare for the world to see.

Hyeon Woo actually just got cuter

Somehow, after we’ve all seen Hyeon Woo spend his days vying for Kim Go Eun’s heart, he’s actually gone and got even cuter after his profile emerged.

According to his dating bio info, he is ENTJ/INFJ, says his “lookalike” is a “dinosaur,” and says he’s “weak to a person who’s pretty when they smile.”

To top it off, he also reportedly wrote that his “charm point” is “on the outside and the inside” and labels his dating style as “communication and effort.”

He also said the “most memorable thing he’s heard from the opposite sex is that he’s so naive.”

