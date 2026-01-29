Spencer Pratt shockingly claims he was ‘paid to live a lie’ while he was on The Hills

Spencer Pratt has recently claimed he was “paid to live a lie” while starring on MTV’s The Hills in 2007. He has written a book all about his experience on one of the biggest reality TV shows of the early noughties, when he’d apparently get paid more to cause drama.

He’s admitted his choice to have a career in the spotlight back then “wasn’t the right choice” in an interview on The View, but doesn’t regret it because it’s given him his wife, Heidi Montag, and their two children together. However, he’d advise someone to be careful.

Back in 2007, The Hills was watched by at least three million people every week. Yet Spencer is now claiming his entire on-screen break-up with Heidi was fake, and that the entire show was not real, while MTV upholds its claim that the series was not scripted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt)

Spencer claimed: “It had to do with money. They did pay so much for despicable-type behaviour, I wasn’t doing it for free. You get caught up in it and start thinking you’re smarter than the producers, which you’re not, you think you’re the one manipulating things.”

At the time, he was just a “naive” 23-year-old guy. Spencer revealed that they didn’t force him to do anything, but that he’d choose to get paid over not doing it at all. He went on: “It’s hard to maintain stability. You know you’re living a lie, you’re getting paid to live a lie.”

He admitted he “wanted to keep getting paid to live a lie” but that they “got rich and famous too quick,” which led to them spending their money immediately and experiencing financial troubles. “We were faking it ’till you make it,” Spencer claimed.

Reality Shrine has contacted MTV for comment.

