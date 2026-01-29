They’re causing mayhem, so here’s where you can follow the Single’s Inferno season five cast on Instagram

Some of these follower counts are insane

Since a fresh season of Single’s Inferno arrived on Netflix, people have become deeply invested in all the relationships forming between the cast members.

Not only is everyone shipping Kim Min-gee and Song Seung Il and Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been, but they’re also analysing Choi Mina-sue and are convinced they’ve seen Jo I-geon before.

It’s safe to say the season five cast is causing total mayhem, so let’s take a look at where to follow them on Instagram.

Kim Go-eun – @goxnniee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김 고은 KIM GOEUN (@goxnniee)

She turned heads the moment she arrived on Single’s Inferno. And, it looks like Kim Go-eun was getting a whole lot of attention before her Netflix stardom, too.

She has an impressive 356k followers at the time of writing, and that number is surely set to keep on rising!

Ham Ye-jin – @x_jinii__

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 함예진 HAM YEJIN (@x_jinii__)

Ham Ye-jin can also be found on the ‘gram.

She’s slightly lower-key on-screen, and it appears she’s got the Instagram page following to match.

Ye-jin is uploading some super cute content, but she has fewer followers than Go-eun at just under 65k.

Kim Min-gee – @arb0r_day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김민지 KIMMINGEE🇰🇷 (@arb0r_day)

Kim Min-gee has literally got the world in a spin when it comes to her time on Single’s Inferno.

If there’s one place people are headed to try and work out her relationship status, it’s IG.

She currently has a whopping 824k followers.

Youn Hyun-jae – @presentuhee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 윤현제 YOUN HYUNJAE (@presentuhee)

Next up is Hyun-jae, who only has three pretty chilled-out pics on Instagram.

Despite his small amount of snaps on the ‘gram, Hyun-jae reps 60k followers.

Song Seung-il – @thdtmddlf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송승일 song seungil (@thdtmddlf)

With 483k Instagram followers, Seung-il is fully in his influencer era.

He was posting on IG well before the ‘gram and per his 50-odd posts, he’s really got a knack for it.

Kim Jae-jin – @jae________jin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김재진 (@jae________jin)

Jae-jin’s IG feed showcases how camera-ready he always is.

He has around 50k followers and his feed appears to make it known that he’s done a fair bit of modelling in his time.

Woo Sung-min – @tjd_min1230

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 우성민 (@tjd_min1230)

Giving us five kinda obscure posts and 22k followers is Sung-min.

The Single’s Inferno season five star is giving unbothered energy on the ‘gram and on the show, it seems.

Lee Joo-young – @2zzoo0

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이주영 LEE JOOYOUNG (@2zzoo0)

Lee Joo-young is serving so much cuteness on the ‘gram.

She has around 100k followers, and it makes total sense as her content is top-tier.

Choi Mina-sue – @minadori222

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Sue Choi (@minadori222)

Of all the season five stars, Choi Mina-sue is one who people really have their eye on.

She is not playing when it comes to getting who she wants on the show. And her socials are no joke, either.

She reps over 150k followers at the time of writing.

Jo I-geon – @igeon_jo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 조이건 (@igeon_jo)

I-geon entered Inferno later than some of his co-stars, but his stardom is actually much greater than many.

He was already a famous actor before appearing on the Netflix reality show, but only has 10k followers.

Lee Ha-eun – @haeun_1224_

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이하은 LEE HAEUN (@haeun_1224_)

Repping a pretty impressive 110k followers is another newcomer to the group, Lee Ha-eun.

She’s sharing a whole lot of model-esque snaps on the ‘gram, much like a lot of her co-stars.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.