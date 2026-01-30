A former Single’s Inferno cast member is savagely shading one of the hosts and it’s brutal

A former Single’s Inferno cast member, Lee Kwan-hee, has come under fire for what some people are calling a wildly disrespectful swipe at one of the show’s most beloved panellists, Hong Jin-kyung.

It all happened during a watch-along style review of the current season, and the comments weren’t just a cheeky little joke; they came off pointed, personal, and kinda unnecessary.

Even more awkward? The moment has spread fast online, and the backlash looks like it’s already had consequences.

Single’s Inferno’s Lee Kwan-hee shades Hong Jin-kyung

The star at the centre of this mini-scandal is Lee Kwan-hee, a season three cast member and pro basketball player, who recently filmed a Single’s Inferno season five review on his YouTube channel with fellow season three alum Yoon Ha-bin.

During the video, Kwan-hee takes aim at longtime panellist Hong Jin-kyung, basically questioning why she’s giving dating commentary in the first place.

He pretty much said she “doesn’t seem to know much about dating,” and that seeing her give “dating advice” made him angry.

And then… it escalates. When Ha-bin tries to calm it down by pointing out that Hong Jin-kyung has been married and has a child, Kwan-hee reportedly claps back with the energy of “so what?”, asking if being married makes her “better,” and insisting he’ll get married too.

He also appears to drag other panellists into it, implying that names like Dex, Lee Da-hee, and Hanhae would agree with him, while continuing to single out Hong Jin-kyung as the odd one out.

Unsurprisingly, the internet did not find it cute. Korean coverage describes a wave of criticism calling his remarks rude, and notes the video was later switched to private amid the backlash.

Hong Jin-kyung got divorced after decades

Part of why this “she doesn’t know dating” jab feels extra unfair is… Hong Jin-kyung’s personal life has already been public conversation, and she’s handled it with a lot of honesty.

Hong Jin-kyung married a businessman in 2003, and after 22 years of marriage, her divorce was confirmed publicly in 2025, with reports describing it as amicable.

In interviews around that time, she explained the split wasn’t about one big villain moment. Koreaboo quotes her sentiment along the lines of it being “no one’s fault,” and that they simply chose to live differently.

She also described how, after separating, they were able to rebuild a genuine friendship, which honestly is a pretty grown-up way to talk about something people usually turn into gossip.

As of right now, she hasn’t gone public with a confirmed new relationship, and she’s still best known on the Netflix show as the panellist who mixes jokes with surprisingly sharp reads on people’s behaviour.

